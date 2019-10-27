GBP/USD sellers catch a breath amid calls of EU granting 3-month Brexit extension

- GBP/USD benefits from the news that the EU is ready to allow a three-month Brexit extension to the UK.
- French push for a shorter extension mostly ignored, no renegotiation of the deal permitted.
- A formal announcement and the UK’s response will be closely observed for fresh impulse.
With rising calls of the EU’s readiness to announce a three-month Brexit extension, the GBP/USD pair stops recent downside while taking the bids to 1.2825 at the start of the week’s Asian trading session on Monday.
The Guadian recently ran a story suggesting that the European Union (EU) is preparing to sign a deal that will offer a three-month Brexit extension, to January 31, 2020, with an option for the United Kingdom (UK) to leave earlier if a deal is ratified.
The news report turns down the scope of any renegotiation to the recently agreed deal while leaving the door open for exit on the first day of the month after a deal is ratified.
France pressed for a shorter extension till November 15 but the same is absent from the leaked document mentioned by The Guardian
“It is also says the UK has “an obligation” to nominate a candidate to join the European Commission. The prime minister has previously said he will not put forward a nominee,” says the Guardian.
With the EU on its way to turning down scope of no-deal Brexit, a formal announcement will be awaited during Monday’s EU/British session to trigger drama in the UK where signals for snap elections will be flashed.
It should also be noted that the US Dollar (USD) mostly benefits from the recent positive sentiment surrounding the US-China trade talks and has Chicago Fed National Activity Index for September, -0.37 expected versus 0.10 prior, up for publishing on the economic calendar.
Technical Analysis
The Cable bounced off 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of its latest run-up since early-October, which in turn increases the odds of a fresh rise towards 1.3000 round-figure. On the downside break of 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level near 1.2820, June month high nearing 1.2785 and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement close to 1.2700 will be on sellers’ radar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Risk aversion plays against the shared currency
The American dollar has advanced slowly but steadily throughout the past week, ending it with gains against most major rivals. The EUR/USD pair closed Friday at 1.1079, in spite US data released at the end of the week didn’t back the greenback.
GBP/USD: Brexit turmoil keeping Pound pressured
The GBP/USD pair reached 1.3012 at the beginning of the week, the highest since last May, but closed it in the red around 1.2830, as there’s no light at the end of the Brexit tunnel. The European Union will decide for how long it would grant a Brexit extension.
USD/JPY: Consolidating at October highs, bullish
The USD/JPY has finished the week with modest gains at 108.66, having been unable to reach a fresh October high. The pair has spent these last few days ranging amid persistent Brexit uncertainty keeping demand for safe-haven assets underpinned.
Gold rises toward $1520, hits three-week highs
Gold continues to rise, extending weekly gains on Friday. Price peaked after the beginning of the American session at $1,517.99/oz, the highest since October 3.
Bitcoin smashes 8K to the upside
Some reports are attributing the move to the previously reported story where Chinese president embraces blockchain. There has been no confirmed news to support the move.