GBP/USD seems vulnerable below 1.2100, multi-month low on sustained USD buying

- GBP/USD remains on the defensive near a multi-month trough touched this Tuesday.
- A combination of factors lifts the USD to a fresh YTD top and weighed on the major.
- The BoE's surprise pause continues to weigh on the GBP and favours bearish traders.
The GBP/USD pair is seen oscillating in a narrow trading band below the 1.2100 mark and consolidating its recent losses to the lowest level since March 16 touched during the Asian session this Tuesday. Extremely oversold conditions on the daily chart hold back bearish traders from placing fresh bets, though the fundamental backdrop suggests that the path of least resistance for spot prices is to the downside.
The British Pound (GBP) continues with its relative underperformance in the wake of the Bank of England's (BoE) surprise move to pause its rat-hiking cycle in September. This was the first time since December 2021 that the BoE did not raise interest rates. Adding to this, the UK central bank also lowered its forecast for economic growth in the July-September period to just 0.1% from the previous projection of 0.4% and provided little hints of its intention to raise rates any further. This, along with the underlying strong bullish sentiment surrounding the US Dollar (USD), acts as a headwind for the GBP/USD pair.
The USD Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, climbs to its highest level since November 2022 and remains well supported by growing acceptance that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will stick to its hawkish stance. In fact, the markets have been pricing in the possibility of at least one more rate hike by the year-end. Adding to this, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Meste said that the US central bank will need to keep rates restrictive to get inflation back to the 2% target. This, in turn, pushes the US Treasury bond yields to a fresh multi-decade high and continues to underpin the USD.
Apart from the Fed's higher-for-longer interest rate narrative, a generally weaker risk tone is seen as another factor benefitting the Greenback's relative safe-haven status and weighing on the GBP/USD pair. The initial market reaction to the mixed Chinese PMIs and the passage of a US stopgap funding bill over the weekend turned out to be short-lived amid worries about economic headwinds stemming from rapidly rising borrowing costs. This continues to drive investors towards traditional safe-haven assets and favours the USD bulls, which, in turn, validates the near-term negative outlook for the major.
Moving ahead, there isn't any relevant market-moving economic data due for release from the UK, leaving the GBP/USD pair at the mercy of the USD price dynamics. Later during the early North American session, traders will take cues from the US JOLTS Job Openings data. This, along with the US bond yields and the broader risk sentiment, will influence the USD price dynamics and provide some impetus. The focus, however, will remain on the US NFP report, due on Friday.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2084
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|1.2087
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2347
|Daily SMA50
|1.2574
|Daily SMA100
|1.2619
|Daily SMA200
|1.2436
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.222
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2086
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2272
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2111
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2713
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2111
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2137
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2169
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2042
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1998
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1909
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2176
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2265
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2309
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
