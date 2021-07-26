GBP/USD rises to fresh one-week highs near 1.3835

- US dollar extends slide across the board during the American session.
- Pound prints fresh highs versus dollar, euro, and yen.
The GBP/USD broke above 1.3800 and rose to 1.3833, the highest level since July 16. Cable is rising for the fourth time out of the last five trading days as it continues to recover from the five-month low it reached last week at 1.3571.
The rally pushed the pair back above the 20-day moving average on Monday. The main driver is a broad-based decline of the US dollar. The DXY is falling by 0.37%, under 92.55, even as US yields moved off lows.
US stocks are higher, with the Nasdaq hitting fresh record highs. The improvement in risk sentiment helped the pound that is up also versus the euro and the yen.
Eyes on the Fed
The economic calendar shows a quiet for the United Kingdom. “With little in the way of data, markets will likely focus on the virus numbers. The response remains chaotic, with London Mayor Khan urging the Johnson government to relax isolation rules for any vaccinated people who come into contact with an infected person,” said analysts at Brown Brothers Harriman.
In the US, the key event will be the two-day FOMC meeting. Analysts at ANZ expect tapering discussions will step up in intensity. “These will focus on timing, speed, and composition. Recent comments from Chair Powell suggest the Fed is some months off an announcement on tapering.” They see the Fed holding onto the assessment of a strengthening economy and transitory inflation. “we don’t anticipate any change to its guidance on rates or asset purchases.”
Technical levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3824
|Today Daily Change
|0.0077
|Today Daily Change %
|0.56
|Today daily open
|1.3747
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3798
|Daily SMA50
|1.3973
|Daily SMA100
|1.3925
|Daily SMA200
|1.3714
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.378
|Previous Daily Low
|1.372
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3787
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3572
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4249
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3787
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3743
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3757
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3718
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3689
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3658
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3778
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3809
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3838
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from highs as markets remain cautious
EUR/USD is trading off the highs and further away from 1.18, as a worsening market mood drags supports the safe-haven dollar. Escalating covid concerns and US-China trade tensions weigh. The German ifo Business Climate missed with 100.8.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.38 on UK covid improvement
GBP/USD is trading near 1.38, up on the day. Optimism about falling UK covid cases supports sterling while the cautious market mood keeps the dollar bid.
XAU/USD needs to crack $1812 to unleash further upside
Gold price is consolidating at higher levels on Monday, kicking off a big week on the right footing. Gold bulls are back in the game after having found solid support around the $1798 region.
Bitcoin price jumps in line with stock-to-flow model, $288,000 BTC by 2024
The short squeeze that triggered Bitcoin price recovery now signals that the asset is likely headed toward a new top. On-chain analysts share a bullish outlook, recovery in line with Plan B’s S2FX model.
Morgan Stanley overweight on DNUT's, AMZN sends Bitcoin to the moon
Asian markets overnight looked pretty scary with the Hang Seng closing 4% lower. The reason is a now all too familiar one, heightened Chinese regulatory concerns.