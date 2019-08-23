GBP/USD rises to fresh 3-week highs as US Dollar tumbles on Trump’s tweets

- US Dollar drops sharply across the board amid expectations of US President Trump announcement.
- Cable gains momentum and hits news highs for the current month.
The GBP/USD pair moved quietly for hours, ignoring Powell and also the new Chinese tariffs of US products but recently it reacted to the big decline of the greenback. Cable is moving toward 1.2300, trading at 1.2276, the highest since late July.
Trump moves markets
The US Dollar was already weak against majors following new Chinese tariffs to US products and also from comments coming from Jackson Hole, that included Fed’s Powell. Now market participants are expecting a new announcement from US President Trump. He recently tweeted: “....My only question is, who is our bigger enemy, Jay Powell or Chairman Xi?”. He criticized again the Fed and previous trade policy with China. Later added he will respond to China’s tariffs this afternoon.
The DXY extended losses while at the same time Gold gained more than $30 from the lows. The GBP/USD pair holds a bullish tone, despite the decline in equity prices in Wall Street, supported by US Dollar weakness.
Levels to watch
On the upside, the next resistance is seen around 1.2290 followed by 1.2330 and 1.2380 (Jul 17 low). On the flip side, support levels might now be seen at 1.2240, 1.2190 (July 23 low) and 1.2110. Volatility is likely to remain elevated over the next hours until the close expecting Trump’s announcement and also following speeches from key central bankers in Jackson Hole.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2276
|Today Daily Change
|0.0023
|Today Daily Change %
|0.19
|Today daily open
|1.2253
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2146
|Daily SMA50
|1.2399
|Daily SMA100
|1.2637
|Daily SMA200
|1.2783
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2273
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2108
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2176
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2015
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2706
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2119
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.221
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2171
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.215
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2046
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1984
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2315
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2377
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.248
EUR/USD surges above 1.1100 as Trump announces steps against China
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1100, up on the day. President Trump said he orders companies to search Chinese imports for drugs. Earlier he criticized Powell's lack of action.
GBP/USD jumps above 1.2250 on USD weakness
GBP/USD is trading close to the monthly highs above 1.2250 as the US dollar falls following Powell's hint of cutting rates and Trump's angry response.
USD/JPY plummets to ten-day lows below 106 as Trump goes berserk on Twitter
The USD/JPY came under strong selling pressure in the last hour and erased nearly 100 pips as US President Donald Trump's latest rant on Twitter forced investors to seek refuge and ramped up the demand for safe-haven JPY.
Gold climbs to weekly tops, further beyond $1510 level
Gold reversed an early dip to $1493-92 support area and spiked back closer to weekly tops in reaction to China's retaliatory tariffs, albeit lacked any strong follow-through.
Powell powerless against Trump's trade wars – US braces for recession, USD set to move
"The most powerful central banker in the world" – is how we and others characterize Fed Chair Jerome Powell. While that may be true – monetary policy is reaching its limits – especially in the face of a trade war.