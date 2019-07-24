GBP/USD retreats from weekly tops, holds steady around 1.2500 mark

- The intraday short-covering move fails near 1.2520-25 supply zone.
- A modest USD pullback from multi-month lows remained supportive.
- Mixed US economic data failed to provide any meaningful impetus.
The GBP/USD pair quickly retreated around 30-40 pips from weekly tops, albeit has still managed to hold with decent gains just below the key 1.2500 psychological mark.
The pair witnessed some aggressive short-covering move and rallied nearly 100-pips from the early European session lows, taking along some short-term trading stops being placed near the overnight swing high - around the 1.2480-85 region.
The intraday bullish move got an additional boost in the wake of a modest US Dollar pullback from multi-week tops - led by a sharp slide in the US Treasury bond yields, which lifted the pair to fresh weekly highs - near the 1.2520-25 supply zone.
The pair, however, started losing positive momentum in reaction to a slew of resignations by key UK lawmakers - including Chancellor of the Exchequer - Phillip Hammond, though the retracement seemed rather limited, at least for the time being.
On the economic data front, the prelim Markit US services PMI for July came in better than consensus estimates but was largely offset by disappointing manufacturing PMI and thus, failed to provide any meaningful impetus to the greenback.
It would now be interesting to see if the pair is able to capitalize on the recovery move or continues facing some resistance at higher levels amid persistent fears of a no-deal Brexit and ahead of the new UK PM Boris Johnson's speech at No. 10.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2497
|Today Daily Change
|0.0059
|Today Daily Change %
|0.47
|Today daily open
|1.2438
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2543
|Daily SMA50
|1.2627
|Daily SMA100
|1.2853
|Daily SMA200
|1.2868
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2483
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2418
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2579
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2382
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2784
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2506
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2443
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2458
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.241
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2381
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2344
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2475
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2511
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.254
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits fresh 7-week low amid disappointing German data
EUR/USD is on the back foot, falling to the lowest since late May. Germany's manufacturing PMI missed with 43.1 points while other figures were mixed.
GBP/USD steadies as PM Boris Johnson says a no-deal Brexit is "remote"
GBP/USD has recovered from the lows and clings to 1.2500 as PM Boris Johnson says a no-deal Brexit is a remote possibility. He is set to nominate his cabinet shortly.
USD/JPY: Finds some support near 108.00 mark, 100-hour EMA
The USD/JPY pair held on to its weaker tone through the mid-European session on Wednesday, albeit now seemed to show some resilience near the 108.00 round figure mark.
Gold steadily climbs to session tops, around $1425 level
Gold prices edged higher through the early European session on Wednesday and recovered a part of the previous session's slide to near one-week lows.
Global growth is taking a big hit from slowing trade
As the IMF just reported, global growth is taking a big hit from slowing trade, with emerging markets taking the brunt of the blow. China is getting hit, too, with toymaker Hasbro walking out and the Walmart buyers saying the Chinese manufacturers feel their backs against the wall.