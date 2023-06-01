GBP/USD retreats from over one-week high, slides back closer to 1.2400 amid stronger USD

- GBP/USD pulls back from over a one-week high amid the emergence of fresh USD buying.
- A positive risk tone and reduced bets for more Fed rate hikes could cap gains for the buck.
- Expectations that the BoE will raise rates further could underpin the GBP and limit losses.
The GBP/USD pair continues with its struggle to move back above the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and attracts some sellers near the 1.2450 area, or over a one-week high touched earlier this Thursday. The pair drops to a fresh daily low, around the 1.2415-1.2410 region during the early part of the European session and for now, seems to have snapped a four-day winning streak.
Following the overnight modest pullback from its highest level since mid-March, the US Dollar (USD) regains positive traction amid a goodish pickup in the US Treasury bond yields. This, in turn, is seen as a key factor exerting some downward pressure on the GBP/USD pair. That said, a combination of factors might hold back the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets, warranting caution before confirming that the pair's recent bounce from the 1.2300 neighbourhood, or its lowest level since early April, has run out of steam.
A duo of influential FOMC members on Wednesday showed a willingness to pause interest rate hikes this month. In fact, Federal Reserve (Fed) Governor Philip Jefferson said that pausing rate hikes at the next FOMC meeting would offer time to analyse more data before making a decision about the extent of additional tightening. Separately, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker favoured pausing at the next meeting. Apart from this, a generally positive tone around the equity markets could cap the safe-haven Greenback.
The market sentiment gets a minor lift in reaction to the progress towards averting an unprecedented US debt default. In fact, the US House of Representatives voted in favour of a bill to suspend the debt ceiling late Wednesday and the deal now heads to the Senate for approval. Furthermore, a private survey showed that China’s manufacturing sector unexpectedly registered modest growth in May and boosts investors' confidence. This, along with expectations that the Bank of England (BoE) could raise rates further, should lend support to the GBP/USD pair.
Market participants now look forward to the release of the final UK Manufacturing PMI for some impetus. Later during the early North American session, traders will take cues from the US economic docket - featuring the ADP report on private-sector employment, the usual Weekly Initial Jobless Claims and the ISM Manufacturing PMI. This, along with Fedspeaks, the US bond yields and the broader risk sentiment, will influence the USD demand and contribute to producing short-term trading opportunities around the GBP/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2416
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0024
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.19
|Today daily open
|1.244
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2474
|Daily SMA50
|1.2444
|Daily SMA100
|1.2295
|Daily SMA200
|1.1987
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2444
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2348
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2472
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2308
|Previous Monthly High
|1.268
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2308
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2408
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2385
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2377
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2315
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2281
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2474
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2507
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.257
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
