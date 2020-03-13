GBP/USD remains weak, now looks to 1.2230 – UOB

FX Strategists at UOB Group noted the bearish note around Cable and signalled the next support of relevance at 1.2230.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “We expected to GBP to ‘weaken further’ yesterday but were of the view last month’s low at 1.2726 ‘is likely out of reach’. However, GBP cracked 1.2726 with ease and nose-dived to a low of 1.2490. The combination of impulsive downward momentum and break of strong support levels suggest further GBP weakness towards 1.2450 (next support is at 1.2370). On the upside, GBP is not expected to move back above 1.2680 (minor resistance is at 1.2600).”
Next 1-3 weeks: “We indicated on Wednesday (11 Mar, spot at 1.2905) that the Monday’s peak of 1.3200 ‘is a short-term top’. While we expected GBP to weaken, we did anticipate the sudden and sharp decline of -1.98% yesterday (12 Mar). From what we can see, this is the largest 1-day drop since Brexit referendum in June 2016. The vastly improved momentum suggests further GBP weakness. The next support of note is at 1.2230 (see chart in 1-3 months view below). That said, it is left to be seen if GBP can move to 1.2230 in one breath. On the upside, GBP has to move and stay above 1.2820 (‘strong resistance’ level was at 1.2980 yesterday) in order to indicate the current weakness has stabilized.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
