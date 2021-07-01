GBP/USD remains poised to extend loss below 1.3800 ahead of US, UK PMI data

- GBP/USD accumulates heavy losses since the beginning of June.
- US dollar touches a multi-week high above 92.40 on upbeat economic data and risk-aversion.
- The sterling is under stress amid growth and political uncertainties.
The strong buying pressure in the US dollar keeps GBP/USD gains under check. The pair continues to subside following a combination of factors.
At the time of writing, GBP/USD trades at 1.3816, down 0.08% for the day.
The appreciative move in the greenback, which trades near the 12-week high at 92.42 contributes to the downside in the pair. Investors turned to safe haven assets amid rising coronavirus infections due to the highly contagious Delta variant globally.
The Upbeat economic data also enhances the USD valuations. The Private Business in the US added 692K jobs in June, above the market expectations of 600K. The Pending Home sales data rose 13.1% in May on YoY basis, after surging by a record 51.7% in April.
Meanwhile, the hawkish comments from the Fed’s official fuel the expectations of higher interest rates sooner than expected. Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said that the central bank has made “ substantial further progress” towards its inflation goal to begin tapering talks.
On the other hand, the sterling is struggling with the double whammy of growth and political uncertainties. The surging coronavirus infections in the UK shaken the economic outlook, although the economy is set to open by July 19.
The UK Gross Domestic Product shrank by 6.1% in Q1 on a YoY basis, as demand and economic activity fell due to the tightening of COVID-19 restrictions. The Business sentiment fell 10.7% in Q1, below the market expectations of 11.9%
EU-UK political tussle due to Brexit remained a pain for the sterling performance. In the latest development, the UK now expects to reach an agreement with the EU on extending the grace period for the post-Brexit trading agreement in Northern Ireland.
As for now, investors await the UK Markit/CIPS Manufacturing Purchase Manager Index (PMI), US Initial Jobless Claims, Markit Manufacturing PMI, ISM Manufacturing PMI, and Construction Spending data to gauge the market sentiment.
GBP/USD additional levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3815
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12
|Today daily open
|1.3831
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.4006
|Daily SMA50
|1.403
|Daily SMA100
|1.3952
|Daily SMA200
|1.364
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3873
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3799
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4001
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3787
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4249
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3787
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3827
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3845
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3795
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.376
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3721
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.387
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3909
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3945
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
