GBP/USD remains confined in a range below 1.4200 mark post-UK CPI

- GBP/USD was seen consolidating its recent strong gains to near three-month tops.
- Dovish Fed expectations continued weighing on the USD and remained supportive.
- Stronger UK CPI further underpinned the British pound and extended some support.
- Investors now seemed reluctant to place aggressive bets ahead of the FOMC minutes.
The GBP/USD pair extended its sideways consolidative price action and remained confined in a range below the 1.4200 mark post-UK inflation figures.
Following the previous day's modest pullback from near three-month tops, the pair regained some traction on Wednesday amid the prevalent bearish sentiment surrounding the US dollar. Expectations that the Fed will keep interest rates low for a longer period continued acting as a headwind for the greenback and extended some support to the GBP/USD pair.
On the other hand, the British pound remained well supported by the upbeat outlook for the UK economic recovery from the pandemic, bolstered by the gradual easing of lockdown restrictions. The optimism was further fueled by the latest UK consumer inflation figures, which showed that the headline CPI rose 1.5% YoY in April as against 1.4% expected and 0.7% previous.
That said, a generally softer risk tone – as depicted by a modest pullback in the equity markets – helped limit the downside for the safe-haven USD and might cap gains for the GBP/USD pair. Investors also seemed reluctant to place any aggressive bullish bets, rather preferred to wait on the sidelines ahead of Wednesday's release of the FOMC meeting minutes.
Even from a technical perspective, the overnight strong positive move stalled near a resistance marked by the top end of over one-month-old ascending trend-channel. This further makes it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before positioning for any further appreciating move towards retesting YTD tops, around the 1.4235 region touched in February.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.4188
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|1.4191
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3976
|Daily SMA50
|1.3888
|Daily SMA100
|1.3828
|Daily SMA200
|1.3486
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.422
|Previous Daily Low
|1.4134
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4166
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3982
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4009
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3669
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.4187
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.4167
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.4143
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.4096
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.4058
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.4229
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.4268
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4315
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD renews three-month tops near 1.2250 ahead of a busy docket
EUR/USD is flirting with three-month highs near 1.2250 amid a tepid risk sentiment. The pair is in a continuous bull run from the lows of 1.1985. US Treasury yields retreat, keeping US dollar demand under check. Focus shifts to Eurozone CPI, FOMC minutes.
GBP/USD battles 1.4200 amid upbeat UK CPI, ahead of FOMC minutes
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.4200 after the UK CPI beat estimates with 1.5% YoY in April. The cable jumped to three-month highs of 1.4220 on Tuesday, as broad US dollar weakness joined upbeat UK jobs report and BOE comments. FOMC minutes next in focus.
Bitcoin price plummets below $40,000 while Ethereum price loses $3,000 as support
Bitcoin price slips below $40,000 as it dropped roughly 40% from its all-time high at $64,895. This nosedive has pushed BTC below the 200-day SMA at $39,818, which is a bearish sign from a macro perspective.
Gold poised to test $1900 amid a bull pennant, focus on FOMC minutes
Gold price consolidates in a tight range before the next push higher towards $1900. Investors await the FOMC minutes, as gold hovers near multi-month tops. A potential bull pennant on the 4H chart keeps buyers hopeful.
April FOMC Minutes Preview: Can there be one monetary policy for inflation and jobs?
The Federal Reserve has two official responsibilities, full employment and price stability. Neither was headed in the right direction in April. Nonfarm Payrolls added just 266,000 jobs last month despite widespread expectations for a million or more and 770,000 new hires in March.