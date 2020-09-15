GBP/USD refreshes session tops, eyeing a move beyond 1.2900 mark

- GBP/USD turns positive for the second consecutive session on Tuesday.
- The GBP bulls largely shrug off growing market fears of a no-deal Brexit.
- The risk-on mood undermined the safe-haven USD and remained supportive.
The GBP/USD pair refreshed daily tops during the early European session, with bulls making a fresh attempt to build on the momentum beyond the 1.2900 mark.
The pair managed to attract some dip-buying ahead of the 1.2800 round-figure mark and turned positive for the second consecutive session on Tuesday. The uptick was supported by a pickup in demand for the British pound and the prevalent selling bias around the US dollar.
Sentiment surrounding the sterling turned positive despite the passage of the UK government's controversial bill, designed to override parts of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement (BWA) with the EU. MPs will now begin detailed scrutiny of the bill on Tuesday.
Given that the EU has threatened to pursue legal action against the UK over breach of BWA, the latest development added to growing market fears of a no-deal Brexit. The GBP bulls, however, largely shrugged off the concerns, instead took cues from mostly upbeat UK jobs data.
The latest optimism over a potential vaccine for the highly contagious coronavirus disease remained supportive of the prevalent risk-on environment. This, in turn, undermined the greenback's relative safe-haven status and provided an additional boost to the GBP/USD pair.
Investors, however, might refrain from placing aggressive bets ahead of the key central bank events – the FOMC on Wednesday and BoE on Thursday. Hence, it remains to be seen if the GBP/USD pair is able to capitalize on the move or meets with some fresh supply at higher levels.
Tuesday's US economic docket features the release of Empire State Manufacturing Index and Industrial Production figures, due later during the early North American session. The data is unlikely to provide any meaningful impetus and largely pass unnoticed.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2897
|Today Daily Change
|0.0050
|Today Daily Change %
|0.39
|Today daily open
|1.2847
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3144
|Daily SMA50
|1.2972
|Daily SMA100
|1.2698
|Daily SMA200
|1.2735
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2919
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2777
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3279
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2763
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3396
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2982
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2865
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2831
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2776
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2705
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2634
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2919
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.299
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3061
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY hits three-week lows, eyes 105.00 ahead of Fed
USD/JPY drops to the lowest since August 28 as Japanese trade numbers please Yen buyers. The yen also remains underpinned by the pre-Fed caution trading while Japan's Suga formally takes up the country's leadership.
AUD/USD regains 0.7300 but stays cautious ahead of Fed
AUD/USD is once again challenging highs above 0.7300, heading towards two-week highs. Broad-based US dollar retreat amid a cautious market sentiment lifts the aussie. The bulls pay little heed to the US-China conflict, as all eyes remain on the FOMC decision.
Gold's love affair with bullish trendline continues
Gold trades around a multi-month bullish trendline for the ninth straight day. The Sept. 8 low is now the level to beat for the bears. Throughout the recovery rally, the bulls have persistently struggled to establish a foothold above the trendline hurdle.
WTI: Bullish conditions offer 1:3 R/R setup
WTI is correcting a weekly impulse which gives rise to a bullish trade setup. The price has stalled at resistance and technical indicators have confirmed a bullish environment.
Will FOMC be good or bad for the Dollar?
Wednesday’s Federal Reserve monetary policy announcement is the most important event risk on this week’s calendar but many investors are wondering how much impact it will have on the US dollar.