GBP/USD recovery attempt faces significant resistance — Confluence Detector

GBP/USD has been moving marginally higher as Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party has gained ground in the polls. Can cable extend its gains? It may struggle.
The Technical Confluences Indicator is showing that fierce resistance is waiting at 1.2887, which is the convergence of the Simple Moving Average 100-4h, the Fibonacci 38.2% one-week, the Fibonacci 61.8% one-day, the Bollinger Band 1h-Upper, and the BB one-day Middle.
If pound/dollar succeeds in breaking higher, the target is 1.3013, which is the meeting point of the Pivot Point one-day Resistance 3 and the previous monthly high.
Support awaits at 1.2821, which is the confluence of the BB 1h-Lower, the Fibonacci 23.6% one-month, and the previous daily low.
If it loses that cushion, the next target is 1.2721, where the PP one-week S2 and the 200-day SMA hits the price.
This is how it looks on the tool:
Confluence Detector
The Confluence Detector finds exciting opportunities using Technical Confluences. The TC is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. Knowing where these congestion points are located is very useful for the trader, and can be used as a basis for different strategies.
This tool assigns a certain amount of “weight” to each indicator, and this “weight” can influence adjacents price levels. This means that one price level without any indicator or moving average but under the influence of two “strongly weighted” levels accumulate more resistance than their neighbors. In these cases, the tool signals resistance in apparently empty areas.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Weak German IFO data may bolster bearish pressures
EUR/USD established a bearish lower high near 1.11 last week. A drop to 1.10 looks likely courtesy of trade tensions. The psychological support will likely be breached if the German IFO - Expectations (Nov) prints below estimates.
GBP/USD: Trade/political headlines fail to impress momentum traders below 1.2900
The Tory manifesto fails to receive a warm welcome from the investors’ fraternity as the GBP/USD seesaws around 1.2850 while heading into the London open. The focus remains on trade and political headlines for fresh impetus.
USD/JPY holds the higher ground amid Asia risk-on
USD/JPY is off the highs but holds the higher ground near 108.80 region, as markets cheer the risk-on mood, in the wake of fresh US-China trade optimism and the Hong Kong election outcome.
Gold: Down for third straight day, 100-day EMA caps immediate upside
Gold prices slip beneath 100-day EMA while taking rounds to $1,461 during the initial trading session on Monday. The yellow metal's trading below 100-day and 21-day EMAs takes clues from 12-bar MACD that has been sending bearish signals recently.
Chart of the week in Analysis: AUD/JPY at a critical juncture
AUD/JPY is an eye-catcher for the start of this week. The market's risk-barometer is technically running out of juice on the downside. Upside targets include the 200-DMA and July highs. Trendline support is being respected at this juncture.