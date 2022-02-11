GBP/USD recovers early lost ground, flat-lined around mid-1.3500s amid modest USD pullback

- GBP/USD attracted dip-buying on Friday and reversed a dip back closer to the weekly low.
- Retreating US bond yields kept a lid on the USD gains and acted as a tailwind for the major.
- Rising bets for a 50 bps Fed rate hike in March should underpin the USD and cap the upside.
The GBP/USD pair recovered its early lost ground and was last seen trading in the neutral territory, around mid-1.3500s.
The pair witnessed some selling during the first half of the trading on Friday and dropped to the lower end of its weekly trading range amid a strong follow-through US dollar buying. Expectations that the Fed will tighten its monetary policy at a faster pace to combat high inflation continued acting as a tailwind for the greenback and exerted pressure on the GBP/USD pair.
The red-hot US consumer inflation figures released on Thursday reinforced market bets for a 50 bps Fed rate hike move in March. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard added to market speculations and called for 100 bps rate hikes over the next three FOMC policy meetings. This, along with a generally weaker tone around the equity markets, underpinned the safe-haven greenback.
The GBP/USD pair had a rather muted reaction to the release of mixed UK macro data, which showed that the economy expanded by 1% during the fourth quarter of 2021 as against 1.1% anticipated. Separately, the UK Industrial/Manufacturing Production and a larger than estimated traded deficit did little to impress bullish traders or provide any impetus to the GBP/USD pair.
That said, retreating US Treasury bond yields capped gains for the greenback and once again assisted the GBP/USD pair to attract some buying ahead of the 1.3500 psychological mark. The said handle should act as a pivotal point for short-term traders, which if broken decisively will set the stage for an extension of the previous day's sharp pullback from a three-week high.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the release of the Prelim University of Michigan US Consumer Sentiment Index. This, along with the US bond yields and the broader market risk sentiment, will influence the USD price dynamics and produce some short-term trading opportunities around the GBP/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3551
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|1.3554
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3537
|Daily SMA50
|1.3456
|Daily SMA100
|1.3506
|Daily SMA200
|1.3705
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3644
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3523
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3628
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3387
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3749
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3358
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3598
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3569
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3504
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3453
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3383
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3624
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3694
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3745
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
