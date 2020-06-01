GBP/USD recedes from three-week top above 1.2400, UK Manufacturing PMI eyed

- GBP/USD prints three-day winning streak amid broad US dollar weakness.
- Calls of further help to British employees add to the upside momentum.
- Downbeat Brexit headlines confront the UK’s coronavirus (COVID-19) optimism amid the US-China tussle.
- UK/US PMIs will join qualitative catalysts to please the momentum traders.
GBP/USD eases from the highest since May 11 to 1.2386, still positive 0.35% on a day, while heading into the London open on Monday. Although fears of hard Brexit, as well as criticism of the Tory government’s COVID-19 performance, keep looming the Cable traders, the greenback weakness seems to please the buyers ahead of the UK’s first revision of Manufacturing PMI for May.
The US dollar seems to bear the burden of the market’s risk-on sentiment after US President Donald Trump stepped back sanctions on China during Friday’s conference. While portraying the same, the US 10-year Treasury Yields stay positive around 0.654% whereas stocks in Asia-Pacific print mild gains by the press time.
On the other hand, UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak is likely to offer yet another help to the British workers and pre-pone the budget, to July, as per The Sun. Further, the BBC cites the Tory government’s notifications to ease virus-led lockdown measures after managing to cross 200,000 a day target capacity for virus testing by the end of May. As per the news, “From Monday in England primary schools will start to reopen and people can meet in groups of up to six. And vulnerable people in England and Wales will be able to go outdoors for the first time in months.”
Talking about Brexit, the UK and the European Union (EU) both accuses each other to waste the time while being certain of the deadline. However, The Daily Mail said, “Brexit talks cannot go on forever and will need to conclude before the autumn, Britain has warned the EU.”
While Tuesday’s Brexit negotiations between the EU and the British policymakers will be the key, today’s Manufacturing PMIs from the UK and the US will offer intermediate clues. It should also be noted that the US-China tussle is an additional catalyst worth observing. With that in the backdrop, the UK’s Manufacturing PMI for May is likely to remain close to the preliminary figures of 40.6, while likely being at 40.7, but a below 50.00 reading could keep the Cable bulls cautious.
Technical analysis
An upside clearance of the three-month-old resistance line needs to get validation from a 50-day EMA level of 1.2372 to challenge 100-day EMA around 1.2500. Meanwhile, a daily closing below the resistance-turned-support, at 1.2320 now, will highlight a two-week-old support line, at 1.2230.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2386
|Today Daily Change
|44 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.36%
|Today daily open
|1.2342
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2285
|Daily SMA50
|1.2322
|Daily SMA100
|1.2583
|Daily SMA200
|1.2669
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2394
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2291
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2394
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2164
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2601
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2076
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2355
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.233
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.229
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2239
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2187
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2394
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2446
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2497
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
