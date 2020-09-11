GBP/USD rebounds from multi-week lows, lacks follow-through ahead of US CPI

- GBP/USD finds support ahead of 200-DMA and stages a goodish recovery from multi-week lows.
- The prevalent USD selling bias prompted some short-covering move amid oversold conditions.
- The attempted bounce runs the risk of fizzling out quickly amid growing fears of a no-deal Brexit.
The GBP/USD pair recovered around 100 pips from multi-week lows and refreshed daily tops, around the 1.2865 region in the last hour, albeit lacked any follow-through.
The pair added to previous day's heavy losses and continued losing ground through the first half of the trading action on the last day of the week. Growing fears of a no-deal Brexit continued weighing heavily on the British pound, which, in turn, was seen as one of the key factors behind the early slide.
Bulls largely shrugged off mostly upbeat UK Manufacturing/Industrial Production figures and the prevalent selling bias around the US dollar. The greenback remained depressed amid the deadlock over the next round of the US fiscal stimulus measures and was further pressured by a strong rebound in the US equity markets.
As investors await fresh developments surrounding the coronavirus saga, extremely oversold conditions on intraday charts assisted the GBP/USD pair to find some support ahead of the 200-day SMA. That said, any meaningful recovery attempt might be seen as a selling opportunity and runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly.
Market participants now look forward to the release of the latest US consumer inflation figures. The data, along with the broader market risk sentiment will influence the USD price dynamics and provide some short-term trading impetus during the early North American session.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2829
|Today Daily Change
|0.0024
|Today Daily Change %
|0.19
|Today daily open
|1.2805
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3171
|Daily SMA50
|1.2959
|Daily SMA100
|1.269
|Daily SMA200
|1.2739
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3036
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2773
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3482
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3176
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3396
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2982
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2873
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2935
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2707
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2609
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2445
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2969
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3134
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3232
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
When is US CPI report and how could it affect EUR/USD?
The EUR/USD pair was seen hovering near daily tops, above mid-1.1800s ahead of the important macro data. The pair awaits the US Consumer Price Index data for fresh impetus.
GBP/USD rebounds from multi-week lows, lacks follow-through ahead of US CPI
XAU/USD consolidates in a range, below $1950 level
Gold lacked any firm directional bias and remained confined in a range on Friday. A strong rebound in the US equity futures dented the metal’s safe-haven status. The prevalent USD selling bias extended some support and helped limit any losses.
Crypto market as a compressed spring, ready to shoot
The technical analysis reveals that major coins are ready to exit their range-bound patterns. Bitcoin needs to regain ground above $10.500 for sustainable growth. XRP/USD will follow the lead once the market comes into motion.
WTI Price Analysis: Teasing head-and-shoulders breakdown on 1H chart
The choppy trading in WTI (futures on Nymex) over the few days has carved out a head-and-shoulders pattern on the hourly sticks.