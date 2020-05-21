- GBP/USD recovery attempt from 1.2185 low, capped below 1.2240/50.
- The pound remains vulnerable in concerns about Brexit and BoE interest rates.
- The pair is testing the upper limit of the near-term downward trending channel.
Sterling’s reversal from 1.2300 highs on Tuesday found support at 1.2185 earlier on Thursday although the ensuing recovery attempt remains capped halfway through Wednesday’s pullback, at 1.2240/50 resistance area.
Pound vulnerable on Brexit woes and BoE
The GBP/USD seems unable to take advantage of the recent dollar weakness. to stage a solid recovery. The investors are increasingly anxious about the pound on the lack of progress on the trade talks with the EU, which are boosting the chances of a no-deal Brexit. In the current context, of coronavirus shutdown, the consequences of an unfriendly exit from the Union might have a severe impact on the UK economy.
Against this backdrop, BoE Governor Andrew Bailey recognized on Wednesday that the Bank is considering introducing negative interest rates for the first time in more than 300 years of history. These comments have increased negative pressure on the GBP.
GBP/USD capped below trendline resistance
Four-hour charts show the GBP/USD pushing against downtrend trending resistance from April 30 highs, now at 1.2240/50, which is also a previous support level April 21, May 7 lows). The pair should break above there to increase bullish momentum, and aim towards the 1.2300 area (April 30 high) and then 1.2340 (May 13 high)
GBP/USD key levels to watch
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
