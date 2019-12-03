GBP/USD rallies to six-week tops, back closer to 1.30 handle

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • The latest UK election poll showed increasing support for Conservatives.
  • A subdued USD demand remained supportive of the positive momentum.

The GBP/USD pair jumped to six-week tops in the last hour, with bulls now looking to extend the momentum further towards reclaiming the key 1.30 psychological mark.

The pair added to the previous session's intraday uptick and the buying interest picked some additional pace during the early European session on Tuesday in reaction to the latest UK election poll.

Focus remains on UK politics

A survey conducted by Kantar showed this Tuesday that support for Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservatives rose by 1 point to 44%, widening the gap over the Labor Party to 12 points.

Going into next week's general election, the general lead in favour of the Conservatives was seen as one of the key factors underpinning the sterling and driving the pair higher on Tuesday.

This coupled with a subdued US dollar demand, weighed down by persistent trade uncertainties and Monday’s disappointing US ISM Manufacturing PMI, remained supportive.

With the UK political headlines turning out to be an exclusive driver of the pair’s momentum, Tuesday’s release of the UK Construction PMI is unlikely to provide any meaningful impetus.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2988
Today Daily Change 0.0039
Today Daily Change % 0.30
Today daily open 1.2949
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2885
Daily SMA50 1.2728
Daily SMA100 1.2501
Daily SMA200 1.27
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.295
Previous Daily Low 1.2896
Previous Weekly High 1.2952
Previous Weekly Low 1.2827
Previous Monthly High 1.2986
Previous Monthly Low 1.2769
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2929
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2917
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2913
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2878
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2859
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2967
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2986
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3021

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD rises toward 1.30 amid favorable opinion poll, USD weakness

GBP/USD rises toward 1.30 amid favorable opinion poll, USD weakness

GBP/USD is trading at six-week highs close to 1.30. A new opinion poll has shown a widening lead for Conservatives over Labour as Trump visits London. UK Construction PMI hit 45.3 points, above expectations. 

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD ticks higher amid trade tensions, weak US data

EUR/USD ticks higher amid trade tensions, weak US data

EUR/USD has been extending its gains, nearing 1.11. Trump's tariffs on France and uncertainty about US-Sino relations is weighing on markets. Weak US ISM Manufacturing PMI figures and ECB uncertainty are in the mix.

EUR/USD News

Forex Today: Trump's tariffs weigh on USD before meeting Boris, AUD surges, EUR rising

Forex Today: Trump's tariffs weigh on USD before meeting Boris, AUD surges, EUR rising

Global markets are concerned by President Donald Trump's intention to slap tariffs on French products, worth $2.4 billion, in response to France's digital tax. Other European may also be targeted.

Read more

Gold: Back in the red around $ 1460 amid USD comeback

Gold: Back in the red around $ 1460 amid USD comeback

Gold failed to capitalize on its recent recovery and fell back into the red zone on Tuesday, in response to the broad-based US dollar come back from weekly lows amid a bounce in the US Treasury yields. 

Gold News

USD/JPY holds steady above 109.00 handle, lacks follow-through

USD/JPY holds steady above 109.00 handle, lacks follow-through

USD/JPY regains some traction and recovers a part of the overnight slide. A modest USD uptick, stability in financial markets extended some support. The uptick is likely to remain capped amid persistent trade uncertainties.

USD/JPY News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures