GBP/USD pulls away from weekly highs, trades sideways near 1.2900

- YouGov MRP Poll projects Tory win with a majority of 68 seats
- US Dollar Index stays above 98.30 after Wednesday's data dump.
- Coming on Friday: Consumer Credit and Net Lending to Individuals data from UK.
The GBP/USD pair climbed to its highest level in a week at 1.2951 during the Asian trading hours after the closely-watched YouGov MRP Poll showed that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party was projected to win the general election with a majority of 68 seats.
With the market action turning subdued due to the Thanksgiving Day holiday in the US on Thursday, the pair retraced its rally and was last seen posting modest losses at 1.2910.
USD looks to end week on strong footing
On Wednesday, in its second estimate, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis revised its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) reading for the third quarter to 2.1% from 1.9%. Other data revealed that Durable Goods Orders, which contracted by 1.4% in September, rebounded in October and rose 0.6%.
Assessing the GDP report, "business fixed investment, which was originally reported to have declined 3.0% during the quarter, was revised to show a drop of 2.7% instead. In addition, there was a bit more inventory investment than reported in the first release,” said Wells Fargo analysts. “The overall story remains one of some slowing in the overall rate of GDP growth over the past year or so.”
Supported by the data, the US Dollar Index advanced to its highest level in more than ten days at 98.44 before going into a consolidation phase above 98.30 on Thursday.
There won't be any other macroeconomic data releases from the US in the remainder of the week. The UK economic docket will feature Consumer Credit and Net Lending to Individuals figures.
Technical levels to watch for
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2907
|Today Daily Change
|0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|1.2906
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2883
|Daily SMA50
|1.2701
|Daily SMA100
|1.2489
|Daily SMA200
|1.2702
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2916
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2827
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2986
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2821
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3013
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2194
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2882
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2861
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.285
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2794
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2761
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2939
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2972
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3028
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
