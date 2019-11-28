GBP/USD pulls away from weekly highs, trades sideways near 1.2900

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • YouGov MRP Poll projects Tory win with a majority of 68 seats
  • US Dollar Index stays above 98.30 after Wednesday's data dump.
  • Coming on Friday: Consumer Credit and Net Lending to Individuals data from UK.

The GBP/USD pair climbed to its highest level in a week at 1.2951 during the Asian trading hours after the closely-watched YouGov MRP Poll showed that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party was projected to win the general election with a majority of 68 seats.

With the market action turning subdued due to the Thanksgiving Day holiday in the US on Thursday, the pair retraced its rally and was last seen posting modest losses at 1.2910.

USD looks to end week on strong footing

On Wednesday, in its second estimate, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis revised its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) reading for the third quarter to 2.1% from 1.9%. Other data revealed that Durable Goods Orders, which contracted by 1.4% in September, rebounded in October and rose 0.6%. 

Assessing the GDP report, "business fixed investment, which was originally reported to have declined 3.0% during the quarter, was revised to show a drop of 2.7% instead. In addition, there was a bit more inventory investment than reported in the first release,” said Wells Fargo analysts. “The overall story remains one of some slowing in the overall rate of GDP growth over the past year or so.”

Supported by the data, the US Dollar Index advanced to its highest level in more than ten days at 98.44 before going into a consolidation phase above 98.30 on Thursday.

There won't be any other macroeconomic data releases from the US in the remainder of the week. The UK economic docket will feature Consumer Credit and Net Lending to Individuals figures. 

Technical levels to watch for

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2907
Today Daily Change 0.0001
Today Daily Change % 0.01
Today daily open 1.2906
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2883
Daily SMA50 1.2701
Daily SMA100 1.2489
Daily SMA200 1.2702
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2916
Previous Daily Low 1.2827
Previous Weekly High 1.2986
Previous Weekly Low 1.2821
Previous Monthly High 1.3013
Previous Monthly Low 1.2194
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2882
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2861
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.285
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2794
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2761
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2939
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2972
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3028

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD trades around 1.10 amid trade concerns, disappointing German inflation data

EUR/USD trades around 1.10 amid trade concerns, disappointing German inflation data

EUR/USD is trading above 1.10, in familiar ranges. Sino-American relations have deteriorated after President Trump signed the Hong Kong bill into law. German inflation figures missed on most measures.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD trims daily gains, challenges the 1.2900 level

GBP/USD trims daily gains, challenges the 1.2900 level

The greenback is firmer in dull trading, while the Pound is the weakest. GBP/USD erases YouGov’s poll-related gains and pressures the 1.2900 figure.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY recovers to 109.50 area in quiet session

USD/JPY recovers to 109.50 area in quiet session

The USD/JPY pair lost its traction during the Asian trading hours as the market mood soured after US President Trump signed the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act into law to further escalate the geopolitical tensions with China.

USD/JPY News

Gold: Remains vulnerable to retest monthly lows, around $1445 region

Gold: Remains vulnerable to retest monthly lows, around $1445 region

Gold failed to capitalize on the early attempted positive move and has now drifted to the lower end of its daily trading range, well within the striking distance of two-week lows set on Tuesday.

Gold News

Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Wrecket time on Thanksgiving Day

Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Wrecket time on Thanksgiving Day

Bitcoin dedicated a good part of yesterday to deceive traders. After a morning session in which the price ran down, a sudden and sturdy turn to the rise activated the FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) mode in the psyche of many traders.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures