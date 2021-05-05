GBP/USD Price Analysis: Teases upside break of immediate triangle around 1.3900

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/USD holds onto latest recovery as bulls attack 50-SMA, upper line of the one-week-old symmetrical triangle.
  • Momentum indicator suggests no movement but sustained trading beyond 200-SMA, the key Fibonacci retracement levels favor bulls.

GBP/USD picks up bids around 1.3895, up 0.05% on a day, during Wednesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the cable keeps recent recovery moves to challenge the immediate upside hurdle, namely 50-SMA and short-term triangle resistance.

Although the Momentum line favors steady moves, the GBP/USD pair’s successful recovery from 200-SMA and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of April 12-20 upside keep buyers hopeful.

However, the 1.3900 threshold adds to the upside barrier, in addition to the immediate 1.3895 key hurdle, before recalling the bulls targeting the 1.4000–4010 strong resistance area including the previous month’s top.

On the flip side, pullback moves need to break the stated triangle’s support line, around 1.3850, before directing GBP/USD sellers to 50% Fibonacci retracement level and 200-SMA, respectively near 1.3835 and 1.3825.

Should the pair remains pressured below 1.3825, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement will challenge the bears around 1.3800 psychological magnet.

GBP/USD four-hour chart

Trend: Further recovery expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.389
Today Daily Change 1 pip
Today Daily Change % 0.01%
Today daily open 1.3889
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3847
Daily SMA50 1.3864
Daily SMA100 1.3772
Daily SMA200 1.3437
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3915
Previous Daily Low 1.3838
Previous Weekly High 1.3976
Previous Weekly Low 1.3803
Previous Monthly High 1.4009
Previous Monthly Low 1.3669
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3868
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3886
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3846
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3804
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.377
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3923
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3957
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3999

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Are you new or have been trading for a while and you feel stuck?

Try with us!Become Premium!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Steady above 1.2000 following Yellen’s U-turn, Fed’s Kashkari

EUR/USD: Steady above 1.2000 following Yellen’s U-turn, Fed’s Kashkari

EUR/USD struggles to extend corrective pullback from two-week low. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen reverses initial rate hike signals, Fed’s Kashkari marks inflation as the key catalyst. Bears catch a breather amid off in China, Japan and no major updates on risk catalysts.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD falls under 1.39 on dollar strength, Brexit concerns

GBP/USD falls under 1.39 on dollar strength, Brexit concerns

GBP/USD is trading below 1.39, down on the day. While the UK made a post-Brexit deal with India. France rejects Britain's provisional changes to fishing licenses. Virus woes weigh on risk sentiment, UK Final Manufacturing PMI, Brexit chatters in focus.

GBP/USD News

Gold seeks fresh clues to hold corrective pullback above $1,770

Gold seeks fresh clues to hold corrective pullback above $1,770

Gold struggles to extend recovery moves beyond $1,780. Market sentiment dwindles after Yellen confused traders, mixed updates on covid, vaccines. Off in China, Japan adds to the market’s indecisiveness, risk catalysts remain as the key factors to watch.

Gold News

ETH waits for no one, while art market goes crypto

ETH waits for no one, while art market goes crypto

Bitcoin price wavers at the 50-day simple moving average (SMA). Ethereum price 6-Week Rate of Change (ROC) indicator warns of extended conditions. Ripple price fumbles inverse head-and-shoulder bottom breakout with double-digit reversal.

More Crypto News

EUR/USD: Steady above 1.2000 following Yellen’s U-turn, Fed’s Kashkari

EUR/USD: Steady above 1.2000 following Yellen’s U-turn, Fed’s Kashkari

EUR/USD struggles to extend corrective pullback from two-week low. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen reverses initial rate hike signals, Fed’s Kashkari marks inflation as the key catalyst. Bears catch a breather amid off in China, Japan and no major updates on risk catalysts.

EUR/USD News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures