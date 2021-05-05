GBP/USD Price Analysis: Teases upside break of immediate triangle around 1.3900

- GBP/USD holds onto latest recovery as bulls attack 50-SMA, upper line of the one-week-old symmetrical triangle.
- Momentum indicator suggests no movement but sustained trading beyond 200-SMA, the key Fibonacci retracement levels favor bulls.
GBP/USD picks up bids around 1.3895, up 0.05% on a day, during Wednesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the cable keeps recent recovery moves to challenge the immediate upside hurdle, namely 50-SMA and short-term triangle resistance.
Although the Momentum line favors steady moves, the GBP/USD pair’s successful recovery from 200-SMA and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of April 12-20 upside keep buyers hopeful.
However, the 1.3900 threshold adds to the upside barrier, in addition to the immediate 1.3895 key hurdle, before recalling the bulls targeting the 1.4000–4010 strong resistance area including the previous month’s top.
On the flip side, pullback moves need to break the stated triangle’s support line, around 1.3850, before directing GBP/USD sellers to 50% Fibonacci retracement level and 200-SMA, respectively near 1.3835 and 1.3825.
Should the pair remains pressured below 1.3825, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement will challenge the bears around 1.3800 psychological magnet.
GBP/USD four-hour chart
Trend: Further recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.389
|Today Daily Change
|1 pip
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01%
|Today daily open
|1.3889
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3847
|Daily SMA50
|1.3864
|Daily SMA100
|1.3772
|Daily SMA200
|1.3437
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3915
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3838
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3976
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3803
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4009
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3669
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3868
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3886
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3846
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3804
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.377
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3923
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3957
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3999
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
