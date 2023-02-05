GBP/USD Price Analysis: Sees continuation of its downside journey below 1.1850

- GBP/USD witnessed significant selling pressure after testing the inventory distribution breakdown around 1.2268.
- The Cable is in a Wyckoff’s markdown phase and may find support near 1.1850.
- A 20.00-40.00 range oscillation by the RSI (14) indicates more weakness ahead.
The GBP/USD pair has dropped below the critical support of 1.2050 in the early Tokyo session on expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will continue hiking interest rates due to upbeat United States official employment data. The market mood has turned risk-averse as further interest rate hiking by Fed chair Jerome Powell will deepen recession fears.
S&P 500 futures tumbled after a three-day winning streak, portraying a sheer decline in the risk appetite of the market participants. The 10-US Treasury yields have recovered above 3.51% as the inflation projections are set to rebound further.
GBP/USD witnessed a massive sell-off after delivering a downside break of the Inventory Distribution formed on a two-hour scale. The formation of Upthrust around January 23 high at 1.228 indicates the presence of significant selling interest. The Cable has shifted into a markdown phase after testing the downside break of Wyckoff’s inventory distribution.
The 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.2224 will act as a major barricade for the Pound Sterling bulls.
Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is oscillating in the bearish range of 20.00-40.00, which indicates that the downside momentum is active.
A further decline in the Cable below the intraday low at 1.2033 will drag the asset toward January 3 low at 1.1900 followed by horizontal support placed from January 6 low around 1.1841.
On the contrary, a break above January 24 low at 1.2263 will support a bullish reversal and will drive the Cable towards February 2 high around 1.2400. A breach of the latter will send the major toward January 23 high at 1.2448.
GBP/USD two-hour chart
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2044
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05
|Today daily open
|1.205
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2289
|Daily SMA50
|1.219
|Daily SMA100
|1.1804
|Daily SMA200
|1.1955
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2266
|Previous Daily Low
|1.205
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2418
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.205
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2448
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1841
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2132
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2183
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1979
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1907
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1763
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2194
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2337
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2409
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bears under a 78.6% target area ahead of RBA
The Aussie had been boosted by the re-opening of the Chinese economy as well as the surprising strength of Australia’s December inflation release that landed recently and had firmly put the risk of another 25 bp rate hike from the RBA on the table for February 7.
EUR/USD licks its wounds below 1.0820 key hurdle
EUR/USD licks its wounds around 1.0790 after a two-day pullback from the highest levels since April 2022. Even so, the major currency pair defends the previous day’s break of the 21-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and an upward-sloping support line from early November 2022.
Gold bears flex muscles as United States Treasury bond yields rebound
Gold price (XAU/USD) holds lower ground near $1,865, after declining to the fresh one-month low the previous day. The metal’s latest weakness could be linked to the strong United States data renewing inflation fears, as well as downbeat rate hike performances of the European Central Bank and the Bank of England (BoE).
Is there more upside to Dogecoin-killer Shiba Inu’s rally after 100% gain in 90 days?
Shiba Inu token burn rate climbed by 67% since February 4. A total of 13,518,918 SHIB tokens have been burned according to the Shibburn portal. The meme coin gained 100% against competitor Dogecoin in the last 90 days.
Week Ahead – RBA next to hike
After the past week’s central bank bonanza, things will quieten down in the coming days, although not completely, as the Reserve Bank of Australia will keep the rate hike theme running.