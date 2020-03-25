GBP/USD Price Analysis: Retreats over 250 pips from daily tops, back closer to 1.1700 mark

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • GBP/USD failed to capitalize on its early positive move to over one-week tops.
  • The sharp intraday fall tests a descending trend-line resistance-turned-support.

The GBP/USD pair witnessed a dramatic intraday turnaround and has now retreated nearly 250 pips from over one-week tops, set earlier this Wednesday. The pair has now dropped back to a one-week-old descending trend-line resistance break-point, which is closely followed by 100-hour SMA.

Meanwhile, technical indicators on hourly charts have again started drifting into the negative territory. This comes on the back of already bearish oscillators on the daily chart, which points to the emergence of some fresh selling pressure and supports prospects for the resumption of the prior bearish trend.

Some follow-through weakness below the 1.1700 round-figure mark will reinforce the negative outlook and accelerate the fall further towards testing the next support near mid-1.1600s. The downward trajectory could further get extended and turn the pair vulnerable to break below the 1.1600 round-figure mark.

On the flip side, the 1.1800 mark now seems to act as immediate support, above which the pair might head towards testing the 1.1860-65 supply zone. Any subsequent strength might negate any bearish bias and prompt some aggressive short-covering move, lifting the pair back beyond the 1.1900 mark.

GBP/USD 1-hourly chart

fxsoriginal

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1718
Today Daily Change -0.0041
Today Daily Change % -0.35
Today daily open 1.1759
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2456
Daily SMA50 1.2789
Daily SMA100 1.2905
Daily SMA200 1.2677
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.18
Previous Daily Low 1.1501
Previous Weekly High 1.24
Previous Weekly Low 1.1412
Previous Monthly High 1.3204
Previous Monthly Low 1.2726
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1685
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1615
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1573
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1388
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1275
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1872
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1985
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.217

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

