GBP/USD Price Analysis: Renews one-week high around 1.2500 within bullish channel

- GBP/USD extends Friday’s U-turn from three-week-old rising channel’s support.
- Cable buyers cheer upside break of weekly resistance line, bullish MACD signals.
- Previous support from mid-March, channel’s top line to prod bulls.
- Immediate trend lines highlight 1.2440 as short-term key support ahead of stated channel’s bottom, 200-SMA.
GBP/USD marches to the highest levels in seven days as bulls attack the 1.2500 threshold during Tuesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the Cable pair justifies the late Monday’s upside break of a one-week-old previous resistance line, as well as the bullish MACD signals, while staying within a three-week-long ascending trend channel.
With this, GBP/USD appears all set to extend the latest run-up towards the previous support line from March 15, around 1.2540. However, the aforementioned channel’s top line, close to 1.2560 by the press time, could challenge the pair buyers afterward.
It’s worth noting, however, that the RSI (14) is approaching the overbought territory and hence the GBP/USD pair’s upside past 1.2560 appears difficult.
In a case where the quote rises past 1.2560, the 1.2600 round figure and the May 2022 peak of around 1.2665 will be in the spotlight.
On the flip side, a convergence of the one-week-old previous resistance line and an upward-sloping trend line from Friday, close to 1.2440, puts a floor under the GBP/USD prices.
Following that, the stated channel’s bottom line and the 200-SMA, respectively near 1.2370 and 1.2325, could challenge the Cable bears before giving them control.
Even so, the monthly bottom around 1.2275 can act as an extra filter towards the south.
GBP/USD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2491
|Today Daily Change
|0.0050
|Today Daily Change %
|0.40%
|Today daily open
|1.2441
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2413
|Daily SMA50
|1.221
|Daily SMA100
|1.2198
|Daily SMA200
|1.1927
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2448
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2367
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2474
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2354
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2424
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1803
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2398
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2417
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.239
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2338
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2308
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2471
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.25
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2552
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats toward 1.1000 ahead of US data
EUR/USD is easing toward 1.1000 in the European session, having failed to sustain above 1.1050. The pair is heading south, as the US Dollar finds its feet amid a cautious market mood. Investors weigh ECB-speak, US consumer data and tech earnings ahead.
GBP/USD remains pressured toward 1.2500 amid risk aversion
GBP/USD is dropping toward 1.2450 in early Europe. Cable is sensing selling pressure as the US Dollar is attempting a minor pullback following Monday's sell-of. Risk sentiment remains in a weaker spot, supporting the US Dollar rebound. Focus on US data, tech earnings.
Gold clings to recovery gains below $2,000 amid weaker Treasury yields
Gold price is consolidating the rebound below $2,000, helped by the sustained selling in the US Treasury bond yields amid risk-off markets. The upside in the Gold price, however, remains capped by the renewed uptick in the US Dollar across the board.
Bitcoin price eyes retest of $30,000 as bulls reveal their hands
Bitcoin price shows a bullish setup in formation, hinting at an optimistic start to the week. If this technical formation plays out, BTC could be due for a quick recovery rally that could retest a key psychological level.
US Consumer Confidence Preview: Recession hints likely to keep the USD under pressure Premium
The United States will publish the Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index, expected to remain steady in April, foreseen at 104.1 from 104.2 in March.