GBP/USD Price Analysis: Pound struggling with resistance at 1.2680

- Sterling's rally peaks at 1.2725 and the pair pulls bach to 1.2660 area.
- The pair remains capped below the 200-day moving average, at 1.2680.
- Above 1.2680, next resistance levels might be at 1.2725 and 1.2850.
The sterling has rallied against the dollar for the seventh consecutive day, extending its uptrend from 1.2260 area to levels past 1.2700 for the first time since mid-March. The pair, however, has failed to confirm above the 200-day SMA, which capped the GBP/USD upside attempts in April, now around 1.2680.
The GBP is moving now at 1.2665 area after pulling back from 1.2725 high. On the upside, the sterling should close the daily candle above the mentioned 200-day SMA at 1.2680 to extend towards February 28 low at 1.2725 and February 20 low at 1.2850.
On the downside, the pair might find support at the previous double top around 1.2645. A clear break below here might strengthen bearish momentum and drive the pair towards the 100 SMA at 1.2550 and then Jun 4 low at 1.2500.
GBP/USD daily chart
GBP/USD key levels to watch
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
