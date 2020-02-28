GBP/USD Price Analysis: Pound hits 4-month lows and bounces

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • GBP/USD is bouncing from four-month lows, nearing the 1.2700 figure.
  • GBP/USD remains vulnerable to the downside. 

 

GBP/USD daily chart 

 
GBP/USD is dropping below the 1.2900 figure and the 50/100-day simple moving averages (SMAs) as the market is bouncing from levels not seen since October 2019. 
 

GBP/USD four-hour chart

 
Pound/Dollar is recovering slightly while trading below its main SMAs. The path of least resistance is to the downside with targets near the 1.2700, 1.2657 and 1.2600 levels. On the flip side, bullish incursions could find resistance near the 1.2820, 1.2858 and 1.2900 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 
 
Resistance: 1.2820, 1.2858, 1.2900
Support: 1.2700, 1.2657, 1.2600
   
 

Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.282
Today Daily Change -0.0071
Today Daily Change % -0.55
Today daily open 1.2891
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2973
Daily SMA50 1.3028
Daily SMA100 1.2987
Daily SMA200 1.27
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2946
Previous Daily Low 1.286
Previous Weekly High 1.3054
Previous Weekly Low 1.2849
Previous Monthly High 1.3281
Previous Monthly Low 1.2954
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2893
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2914
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2852
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2813
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2766
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2938
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2985
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3024

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD clings to 3.5-week’s high, trades above 1.1000 figure

EUR/USD clings to 3.5-week’s high, trades above 1.1000 figure

The pair is challenging the 1.1047 resistance. EUR/USD bull recovery from 34-month lows remains intact. Further coronavirus headlines are awaited.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD hits new 2020 low and bounces amid Brexit rhetoric, coronavirus headlines

GBP/USD hits new 2020 low and bounces amid Brexit rhetoric, coronavirus headlines

GBP/USD is trading above 1.2800 after hitting a new 2020, nearing the 1.2700 figure, as concerns about a no-trade-deal Brexit are weighing on the pound. Modest recovery seen in USD during the American session keeps the bearish pressure intact.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD tumbles near two-week’s lows, sub-$1600/oz

XAU/USD tumbles near two-week’s lows, sub-$1600/oz

Gold has been dropping sharply this Friday while reaching the 200 SMA on the four-hour chart. XAU/USD bulls gave up as sellers took the market down sharply. The bears seem to be in charge and more down could potentially be expected. 

Gold News

WTI remains under pressure around $45.00

WTI remains under pressure around $45.00

Nothing new around crude oil prices, with rising concerns on the Chinese COVID-19 and its potential impact on the economy and the demand for the commodity keeping traders’ sentiment well depressed.

Oil News

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures