  • A test of H&S formation has sidelined the retail participants.
  • Declining 20-and 50-EMAs add to the downside filters.
  • A drop below 40.00 by the RSI (14) will trigger the downside momentum.

The GBP/USD pair is displaying back and forth moves in a narrow range of 1.2048-1.2080 in the early Tokyo session. The cable has displayed a pullback move after dropping near the psychological support of 1.2000 on Friday. Pound bulls are failing to gain strength and are likely to remain on the tenterhooks.

A test of a Head and Shoulder formation on an hourly scale has kept the investors on the sidelines. Usually, the above-mentioned pattern indicates a bearish reversal after a prolonged positive move in the asset. The neckline of the chart pattern is marked from July 29 low at 1.2063.

The 20-and 50-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) at 1.2090 and 1.2120 respectively are declining sharply, which adds to the downside filters.

Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is oscillating around 40.00 and may display a sheer downside move on its violation.

A downside move below Monday’s low at 1.2050 will drag the cable towards the psychological support at 1.2000, followed by July 16 low at 1.964.

Alternatively, the pound bulls could regain their mojo and may drive the asset higher towards the August 3 low and high at 1.2135 and 1.2200 after violating the 20-EMA at 1.2090.

GBP/USD hourly chart

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2075
Today Daily Change 0.0019
Today Daily Change % 0.16
Today daily open 1.2056
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2031
Daily SMA50 1.218
Daily SMA100 1.2478
Daily SMA200 1.2949
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2164
Previous Daily Low 1.2003
Previous Weekly High 1.2294
Previous Weekly Low 1.2003
Previous Monthly High 1.2246
Previous Monthly Low 1.176
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2065
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2102
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1985
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1914
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1825
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2146
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2235
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2306

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD stays defensive below 1.0200 as hawkish Fed bets propel DXY ahead of US inflation

EUR/USD stays defensive below 1.0200 as hawkish Fed bets propel DXY ahead of US inflation

EUR/USD consolidates the first weekly loss in three, retreats from intraday high of late. Moody’s cut Italy’s credit rating amid political jitters, US NFP propelled hawkish Fed bets. US-China tension over Taiwan also underpins the US dollar’s safe-haven demand.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD eyes a downside below 1.2050 ahead of US Inflation

GBP/USD eyes a downside below 1.2050 ahead of US Inflation

The GBP/USD pair has declined gradually towards the immediate support of 1.2050 but is likely to extend losses after violating the immediate support. The cable is expected to reclaim its weekly lows near 1.2000 as the US dollar index (DXY) is expected to display a stellar performance ahead after the upbeat US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP).

GBP/USD News

Gold could challenge $1,750, with big Fed rate hike bets back in play Premium

Gold could challenge $1,750, with big Fed rate hike bets back in play

Gold price witnessed a dramatic U-turn from monthly highs on Friday, as sellers continued to defend offers just shy of the $1,800 mark. The bright metal fell as low as $1,765, beaten down on an outstanding US Nonfarm Payrolls report.

Gold News

If Tezos price clears this significant hurdle, XTZ holders are in for a treat

If Tezos price clears this significant hurdle, XTZ holders are in for a treat

Tezos price shows a steady grind toward its forecasted target. This development comes after a successful breakout from a bullish pattern. Investors can decide if they should hop on this train or stay away by looking at how XTZ reacts to an upcoming resistance level.

Read more

FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations

FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations

Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!

BECOME PREMIUM

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures