GBP/USD Price Analysis: Poised for further downside towards 1.3800

- GBP/USD edges lower around weekly bottom, stays directed to five-month-old support.
- 100-day EMA breakdown, bearish MACD favor sellers, bulls have a bumpy road below March top.
GBP/USD portrays a corrective pullback from the weekly low of around 1.3842 during the early Asian session on Wednesday. The cable pair dropped to the lowest in a week the previous to justify the early week breakdown of 100-day EMA, as well as bearish MACD.
With the latest bounce failing to defy the downside momentum, staying below the key EMA with mostly the same MACD conditions, GBP/USD remains on the sellers’ radar.
However, an upward sloping trend line from early February, around 1.3800, become the key nearby support to watch during the pair’s further weakness.
In a case where the GBP/USD bears keep reins past 1.3800, April’s low and 200-day EMA surrounding 1.3675-70 will be a tough nut to break for them.
Meanwhile, an upside break of 100-day EMA, near 1.3905 could aim for the 1.4000-4010 resistance area comprising multiple tops marked since mid-March.
During the quote’s sustained run-up beyond 1.4010, March’s top near 1.4020 and early June low close to 1.4080 may challenge GBP/USD bulls ahead of the yearly tops near 1.4245-50.
GBP/USD daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3843
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0040
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.29%
|Today daily open
|1.3883
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.4038
|Daily SMA50
|1.4034
|Daily SMA100
|1.3952
|Daily SMA200
|1.3629
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.394
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3871
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4001
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3787
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4234
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3801
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3914
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3897
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3856
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3829
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3788
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3925
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3967
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3994
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
