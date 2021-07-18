GBP/USD Price Analysis: On the back foot below 1.3800, focus on 14-week-old support line

- GBP/USD remains depressed around one-week low, prints three-day downtrend.
- MACD teases bears but key support line, SMA challenge further weakness.
- Monthly resistance line, latest swing high guard short-term upside.
GBP/USD sellers attack a one-week low of around 1.3760 amid a lacklustre Asian session on Monday. In doing so, the cable pair stays pressured for the third day in a row after failing to cross a downward sloping trend line from June 23.
Also backing the pair sellers could be the MACD line that teases the cross over the signal line, suggesting further weakness.
However, an upward sloping support line from early April, around 1.3740, becomes the key support for GBP/USD bears to watch.
Even if the pair drops below 1.3740 on a daily closing basis, the 200-DMA level near the 1.37000 round figure will be crucial to watch.
On the contrary, the corrective pullback may regain the 1.3800 but won’t be considered serious until staying below the stated resistance line, around 1.3870.
Also challenging the GBP/USD buyers is the latest swing high, also the monthly high, of around 1.3910.
Overall, GBP/USD remains directed towards the key support line but any further weakness becomes doubtful.
GBP/USD daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3762
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06%
|Today daily open
|1.377
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3854
|Daily SMA50
|1.4012
|Daily SMA100
|1.3935
|Daily SMA200
|1.3696
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3862
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3761
|Previous Weekly High
|1.391
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3761
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4249
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3787
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3799
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3823
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3733
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3696
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3632
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3835
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3899
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3936
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
