GBP/USD Price Analysis: No major takers for Thursday’s bearish spinning top

- GBP/USD wavers below 1.2900 after snapping a three-day winning streak the previous day.
- The key EMAs probe bearish candlestick formation, MACD turns strongest in a month.
- Mid-September tops add to the upside barriers past-1.2980.
GBP/USD drops to 1.2880 as markets in Tokyo open for Friday’s trading. Even so, the quote stays mostly unchanged on a daily basis. The pair took a U-turn from 1.2819 to refresh a two week high the previous day. Though, following stabilization below the 1.2900 mark flashed the bearish spinning top candlestick on the daily chart.
Even so, 100-day and 200-day EMA offer the key support to the GBP/USD prices while MACD flashes the strongest bullish signals since early September.
Hence, the pair’s latest weakness may extend towards 100-day EMA near 1.2830. Though, any further downside will be restricted by the 200-day EMA level of 1.2763.
If at all the GBP/USD sellers conquer 1.276 support, the September month’s bottom close to 1.2675 will challenge the pair’s additional south-run.
On the flip side, a daily close beyond Thursday’s high of 1.2978 can aim for the September 16 peak surrounding 1.3010 and September 10 high of 1.3035 during the further recovery.
GBP/USD daily chart
Trend: Sideways
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2886
|Today Daily Change
|-5 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04%
|Today daily open
|1.2891
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2895
|Daily SMA50
|1.3031
|Daily SMA100
|1.2758
|Daily SMA200
|1.2719
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2979
|Previous Daily Low
|1.282
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2967
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2676
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3482
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2676
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.288
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2918
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2814
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2737
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2655
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2973
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3056
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3132
