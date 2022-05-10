- GBP/USD snaps three-day downtrend around two-year low.
- Bears take a breather inside trend continuation pattern, bullish RSI hints at corrective pullback.
- 50-SMA, 13-day-old resistance line challenge recovery moves, weekly support line adds to the downside filters.
GBP/USD licks its wounds as sellers pause after refreshing a two-year low, picking up bids to 1.2360 inside an immediate rectangle formation.
In doing so, the cable pair prints the first daily gains in four underpinned by the bullish MACD signals.
However, the 50-SMA and upper line of a two-week-old falling wedge bullish chart pattern, respectively near 1.2460 and 1.2485, challenges the GBP/USD pair’s short-term rebound.
It’s worth noting, however, that the quote’s rally beyond 1.2485 confirms the bullish chart pattern and directs, theoretically, the upside momentum towards the 1.3200 level. During the rise, 1.2640, 1.2780 and the 1.3000 threshold may offer intermediate halts.
On the contrary, the support line of the three-day-old rectangle, near 1.2260 restricts the immediate downside of the GBP/USD prices.
Also acting as the short-term key support is the mentioned wedge’s lower line, close to 1.2230 by the press time.
In a case where GBP/USD drops below 1.2230, a south-run towards May 2020 lows near 1.2075 can’t be ruled out.
GBP/USD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Limited recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2359
|Today Daily Change
|0.0027
|Today Daily Change %
|0.22%
|Today daily open
|1.2332
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2738
|Daily SMA50
|1.2981
|Daily SMA100
|1.3253
|Daily SMA200
|1.343
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2406
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2261
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2638
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2276
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3167
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2411
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2317
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2351
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.226
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2188
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2115
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2405
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2478
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2551
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
