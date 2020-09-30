GBP/USD Price Analysis: Manages to hold above 200-hour SMA, 1.2800 mark

  • GBP/USD witnessed some selling on Wednesday, albeit lacked any strong follow-through.
  • Mixed technical indicators on hourly/daily charts warrant some caution for bearish traders.

The GBP/USD pair maintained its offered tone through the early North American session, albeit has still managed to hold its neck above the 200-hour SMA.

Meanwhile, this week's goodish recovery move from the very important 200-day SMA stalled near a resistance marked by the top end of a three-week-old descending trend-channel. However, the lack of any strong follow-through selling warrants some caution for aggressive bearish traders.

Technical indicators on the daily chart maintained their negative bias, albeit are yet to confirm the bearish outlook on hourly charts. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a sustained break below the 1.2800 mark (200-hour SMA) before positioning for the resumption of the recent bearish trend.

The GBP/USD pair migh then turn vulnerable and accelerate the fall further towards testing the 1.2735-30 intermediate support. The downward momentum has the potential to drag the pair back towards the 1.2700 mark en-route multi-weekly lows support near the 1.2675 region.

On the flip side, the 1.2900 mark now seems to have emerged as immediate strong support and is closely followed by the top end of the trend-channel, around the 1.2925-30 region. A convincing breakthrough will set the stage for a move towards conquering the key 1.3000 psychological mark.

Overview
Today last price 1.283
Today Daily Change -0.0035
Today Daily Change % -0.27
Today daily open 1.2865
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2936
Daily SMA50 1.3024
Daily SMA100 1.2744
Daily SMA200 1.272
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2903
Previous Daily Low 1.2823
Previous Weekly High 1.2967
Previous Weekly Low 1.2676
Previous Monthly High 1.3396
Previous Monthly Low 1.2982
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2872
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2853
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2824
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2783
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2744
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2905
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2944
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2985

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

