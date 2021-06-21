GBP/USD Price Analysis: Holding onto critical support near 1.3800, risks remain to the downside

- GBP/USD rebounds but not out of the woods yet.
- Daily hedonal trendline support looks at risk amid bearish RSI.
- The cable targets 1.3680 if the bears refuse to give up.
GBP/USD is looking to find its feet above the 1.3800 barrier after hitting two-month lows at 1.3786 earlier in the Asian session.
The falling Treasury yields come to the rescue of the cable bulls amid retreating reflation bets, as the Fed signals rate lift-offs sooner than expected.
However, the bounce appears limited amid concerns over the delay in the UK reopening and Brexit issue. Additionally, broad-based US dollar strength also remains a weight on the spot.
From a near-term technical perspective, the spot seems to have found some support at the critical horizontal (dashed) trendline at 1.3796. Therefore, the bulls are attempting a minor bounce.
Immediate resistance awaits at the psychological 1.3850 level, as GBP/USD yearn to recapture the horizontal 100-Daily Moving Average (DMA) at 1.3939.
GBP/USD daily chart
However, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) diving out of the oversold territory, currently at 31.73, the bears are likely to receive a fresh boost to take on the downside once again.
A sustained break below the abovementioned key support will open floors towards the next significant support located at 1.3680, the horizontal (orange) trendline.
GBP/USD additional levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3808
|Today Daily Change
|0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|1.3808
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.4114
|Daily SMA50
|1.4021
|Daily SMA100
|1.3938
|Daily SMA200
|1.3598
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3945
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3792
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4133
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3792
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4234
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3801
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.385
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3886
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3752
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3696
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.36
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3904
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.4001
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4057
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
