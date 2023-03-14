GBP/USD Price Analysis: Further downside hinges on 1.2135 break and UK Budget

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/USD remains pressured after reversing from one-month high.
  • Convergence of 50-DMA, 23.6% Fibonacci retracement limits immediate downside.
  • Bullish MACD signals, upbeat RSI (14) keeps buyers hopeful.
  • UK Chancellor Hunt will deliver Budget speech in Parliament at 12:30 GMT.

GBP/USD bears struggle to keep the reins, after entering the ring the previous day, as the quote stays depressed around 1.2160 during early Wednesday. In doing so, the Cable pair grinds near the short-term key support confluence as traders await the UK Finance Minister (Chancellor) Jeremy Hunt’s annual budget speech.

Also read: UK Chancellor Hunt, hemmed in by debt, set to focus on growth in British budget

Apart from the convergence of the 50-DMA and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the GBP/USD pair’s upside from November 2022 to February 2023, around 1.2135, the bullish MACD signals and upbeat RSI (14), not overbought, also favor the Cable pair buyers.

Even if the quote breaks the 1.2135 support confluence, the resistance-turned-support line from mid-February, around 1.2005 at the latest, adds to the downside filters.

It’s worth noting that the GBP/USD bears need validation from the 50% Fibonacci retracement level surrounding 1.1800 to retake control. That said, lows marked during January and in the last week, respectively near 1.1840 and 1.1805, act as additional supports to watch during the quote’s further downside.

On the flip side, February’s top surrounding 1.2270 precedes the 1.2300 and 1.2350 round figures to test the GBP/USD bulls before directing them to the yearly top, marked in February around 1.2450.

Overall, GBP/USD remains on the bull’s radar even if the pair snapped a four-day uptrend, as well as reversed from a one-month high, the previous day.

GBP/USD: Daily chart

Trend: Upside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2156
Today Daily Change -0.0027
Today Daily Change % -0.22%
Today daily open 1.2183
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2016
Daily SMA50 1.2131
Daily SMA100 1.2026
Daily SMA200 1.1899
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.22
Previous Daily Low 1.2032
Previous Weekly High 1.2114
Previous Weekly Low 1.1803
Previous Monthly High 1.2402
Previous Monthly Low 1.1915
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2136
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2096
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2077
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.197
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1909
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2244
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2306
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2412

 

 

