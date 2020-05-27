GBP/USD Price Analysis: Finds some support near 38.2% Fibo./descending channel confluence region

- GBP/USD edged lower on Wednesday and retreated further from two-week tops.
- The technical set-up supports prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying.
The GBP/USD pair stalled its overnight strong bullish momentum near the 50% Fibonacci level of the 1.2644-1.2076 recent downfall and witnessed a modest pullback on Wednesday. The retracement slide dragged the pair further below the 1.2300 round-figure mark during the early European session, with bears now flirting with 38.2% Fibo. level support.
The mentioned level coincides with the lower end a downward sloping channel on intraday charts. Given the overnight strong upsurge, the channel seemed to constitute towards the formation of a bullish flag chart pattern. The technical set-up supports prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying, warranting some caution for aggressive bearish traders.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart have been recovering from the bearish territory and have also eased from overbought conditions on the 4-hourly chart. This makes it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through selling before confirming that bulls might have already run out of the steam and positioning for any further intraday downfall.
That said, a convincing breakthrough the mentioned confluence support will negate the constructive outlook and prompt some technical selling. The pair might then accelerate the slide back towards 50-day SMA resistance breakpoint, near the 1.2270-65 area. The downward trajectory could further get extended towards 23.6% Fibo. level around the 1.2200 mark.
On the flip side, the 1.2315-20 region now seems to act as immediate resistance and is closely followed by the trend-channel barrier, around the 1.2335 region. A sustained strength beyond the said hurdle will reinforce the bullish set-up and has the potential to lift the pair further towards reclaiming the 1.2400 round-figure mark.
GBP/USD 1-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2297
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0036
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.29
|Today daily open
|1.2333
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2317
|Daily SMA50
|1.2278
|Daily SMA100
|1.2606
|Daily SMA200
|1.2667
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2363
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2187
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2296
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2076
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2648
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2165
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2296
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2254
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2225
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2118
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2049
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2402
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2471
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2578
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retrats from highs amid HK tensions, ahead of Lagarde
EUR/USD is trading above 1.0950 but off the highs as the safe-haven dollar is edging up amid tensions in Hong Kong. ECB President Lagarde is set to speak shortly amid efforts to present a recovery plan.
GBP/USD consolidating above 1.23 amid political scandal, Brexit hopes
GBP/USD is trading above 1.23, consolidating previous gains. Hopes for a Brexit deal are supporting the pound while the Cummings scandal is weighing on it. The dollar is attempting recovery.
Forex Today: Only a correction? Dollar trying to lick its wounds amid Sino-American tensions
The market mood remains upbeat yet the dollar is attempting to recover after a significant drop on Tuesday. Tensions between the world's largest economies is supporting the greenback while hopes for global recovery weigh on it.
Gold: Bounce from sub-4H 200-SMA has stalled
Gold's overnight drop below the 4-hour chart 200-candle simple moving average (SMA) was short-lived, possibly due to US-China tensions. Technical charts, however, indicate the bounce could be undone during the day ahead.
USD/JPY on the defensive around mid-107.00s, below 50-DMA
Worsening US-China relations benefitted the safe-haven JPY and exerted some pressure on USD/JPY. A pickup in the USD demand, the positive mood around the equity markets helped limit deeper losses. Traders await a sustained breakthrough one-week-old trading range before placing directional bets.