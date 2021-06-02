GBP/USD eyes key 1.4115 support amid firmer US dollar

- GBP/USD remains pressured as the US dollar cheers \a downbeat mood.
- Rising wedge breakdown confirmed on 4H chart, eyes more downside.
- RSI points south while teasing the central line.
GBP/USD is looking to extend the correction from three-year highs, as the sellers remain in control amid a broadly firmer US dollar and bearish technical setup.
The US dollar continues to trade on the front foot across its major rivals, as the cautious trading seen in the European equities fuels flight to safety in the buck.
Meanwhile, the cable struggles amid macroeconomic divergence between the UK and the US, as investors shrug off the reopening optimism. The downward revision to the UK Manufacturing PMI data adds to the downside in the spot.
From a near-term technical perspective, the spot remains on track to test the immediate support at the horizontal trendline at 1.4115 after it confirmed a rising wedge breakdown on the four-hour chart.
Further south, the next downside target (orange trendline support) awaits at 1.4093
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is pointing south while below the midline, backing the bearish case.
GBP/USD four-hour chart
On the upside, recapturing a 100-simple moving average (SMA) at 1.4150 on a sustained basis is critical for reviving the recovery towards the 50-SMA at 1.4166.
Buyers will then aim for the 1.4200 round figure.
GBP/USD additional levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.4135
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11
|Today daily open
|1.415
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.411
|Daily SMA50
|1.3941
|Daily SMA100
|1.3884
|Daily SMA200
|1.3538
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.4249
|Previous Daily Low
|1.4146
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4219
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.4092
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4234
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3801
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.4185
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.421
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.4115
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.408
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.4013
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.4217
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.4284
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4319
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
