GBP/USD Price Analysis: Extends break of key support confluence below 1.4000

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/USD bounces off intraday low, keeps the break of crucial support convergence.
  • RSI has room for further downside but eight-day-old horizontal support tests short-term sellers.
  • Bulls need validation from 1.4080-85 before retaking the controls.

GBP/USD licks its wounds around 1.3985, down 0.12% intraday, during early Friday. The cable dropped to the lowest in a week following its downside break of 50-bar SMA and an ascending trend line from February 04.

Although the mid-month top recently probes GBP/USD sellers, sustained break of the key support convergence and a lack of oversold RSI signal further downside by the pair.

As a result, the sterling bears can target the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of February 04-24 upside, near 1.3825, if it manages to break the 1.3950 immediate support.

During the fall, the 50% Fibonacci retracement level around the 1.3900 threshold also offers a breathing space to the GBP/USD prices.

Meanwhile, an upside break of 1.4010 needs to cross 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level near 1.4085 to regain the buyers’ confidence.

Following that, 1.4180 and the latest top near 1.4245 will be the key to watch.

Overall, GBP/USD is up for consolidating the latest gains.

GBP/USD four-hour chart

Trend: Further weakness expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.3987
Today Daily Change -20 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.14%
Today daily open 1.4007
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3855
Daily SMA50 1.3701
Daily SMA100 1.3447
Daily SMA200 1.3121
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.4182
Previous Daily Low 1.4
Previous Weekly High 1.4036
Previous Weekly Low 1.383
Previous Monthly High 1.3759
Previous Monthly Low 1.3451
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.407
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.4113
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3944
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3881
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3762
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.4126
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.4245
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.4308

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

