GBP/USD Price Analysis: Extends break of key support confluence below 1.4000

- GBP/USD bounces off intraday low, keeps the break of crucial support convergence.
- RSI has room for further downside but eight-day-old horizontal support tests short-term sellers.
- Bulls need validation from 1.4080-85 before retaking the controls.
GBP/USD licks its wounds around 1.3985, down 0.12% intraday, during early Friday. The cable dropped to the lowest in a week following its downside break of 50-bar SMA and an ascending trend line from February 04.
Although the mid-month top recently probes GBP/USD sellers, sustained break of the key support convergence and a lack of oversold RSI signal further downside by the pair.
As a result, the sterling bears can target the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of February 04-24 upside, near 1.3825, if it manages to break the 1.3950 immediate support.
During the fall, the 50% Fibonacci retracement level around the 1.3900 threshold also offers a breathing space to the GBP/USD prices.
Meanwhile, an upside break of 1.4010 needs to cross 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level near 1.4085 to regain the buyers’ confidence.
Following that, 1.4180 and the latest top near 1.4245 will be the key to watch.
Overall, GBP/USD is up for consolidating the latest gains.
GBP/USD four-hour chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3987
|Today Daily Change
|-20 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14%
|Today daily open
|1.4007
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3855
|Daily SMA50
|1.3701
|Daily SMA100
|1.3447
|Daily SMA200
|1.3121
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.4182
|Previous Daily Low
|1.4
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4036
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.383
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3759
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3451
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.407
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.4113
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3944
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3881
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3762
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.4126
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.4245
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4308
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Nurses the biggest drop in five months below 0.7900 amid reflation fears
AUD/USD couldn’t hold the fresh three-year high of 0.8008, bounces 0.7858 recently. Rally in Treasury yields weighed down stocks, US dollar reversed loses from seven-week low on upbeat data. Vaccine, stimulus optimism continue while Aussie Q4 CAPEX also rallied.
Ripple at risk of a 50% drop as critical indicator screams buy
XRP had a wild run in the past month, experiencing a ton of volatility that started with an initial pump orchestrated by the Reddit group named WallStreetBets. The digital asset remains quite volatile and could be poised for a significant drop.
Gold extends the heaviest drop in three weeks below $1,800
Gold prices drops, down 0.13% intraday, during Friday’s Asian session. The yellow metal tracks the corrective pullback in S&P 500 Futures after the Treasury yields roiled global markets the previous day. US stimulus, PCE data will be the key but bond moves keep the driver’s seat.
NZD/USD drops to key support on risk-off, RBNZ Governor Orr's comments
NZD/USD tests former resistance-turned-support at 0.7315. RBNZ's Governor Orr says negative rates are an option. The 10-year US Treasury yield clocked a fresh 12-month high of 1.55% during the overnight trade.
US Dollar Index remains depressed below 90.00
The greenback manages to bounce off weekly lows near 89.70, although it keeps navigating a sea of red when gauged by the US Dollar Index (DXY).