GBP/USD Price Analysis: Drops towards two-week-old support line near 1.3900

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/USD snaps three-day run-up as sellers attack intraday low.
  • 100, 200-SMA confluence can test the bears amid upbeat Momentum.
  • Weekly resistance line guards short-term upside ahead of 1.3950 horizontal hurdle.

GBP/USD stays pressured around the intraday low of 1.3890, down 0.12% on a day, during Wednesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the cable keeps Tuesday’s U-turn from a one-week-old resistance line while snaps a three-day uptrend.

Although sustained trading below the short-term resistance line keeps GBP/USD sellers hopeful, an ascending support line from April 12 and price-positive moves of the Momentum line suggests limited downside of the pair unless breaking 1.3885 level.

Also likely to challenge the sterling bears is the convergence of 100 and 200-SMA near 1.3830.

Meanwhile, an upside clearance of the immediate hurdle around 1.3920 should escalate the recovery moves towards a short-term horizontal area surrounding 1.3945-50.

If at all the GBP/USD buyers manage to cross 1.3950 resistance, the monthly top near 1.4010 will be in the spotlight.

GBP/USD four-hour chart

Trend: Further weakness expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.3891
Today Daily Change -18 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.13%
Today daily open 1.3909
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3831
Daily SMA50 1.3874
Daily SMA100 1.3744
Daily SMA200 1.341
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3924
Previous Daily Low 1.3859
Previous Weekly High 1.4009
Previous Weekly Low 1.381
Previous Monthly High 1.4017
Previous Monthly Low 1.3671
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3899
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3884
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3871
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3832
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3805
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3936
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3963
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.4002

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

