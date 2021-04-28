GBP/USD Price Analysis: Drops towards two-week-old support line near 1.3900

- GBP/USD snaps three-day run-up as sellers attack intraday low.
- 100, 200-SMA confluence can test the bears amid upbeat Momentum.
- Weekly resistance line guards short-term upside ahead of 1.3950 horizontal hurdle.
GBP/USD stays pressured around the intraday low of 1.3890, down 0.12% on a day, during Wednesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the cable keeps Tuesday’s U-turn from a one-week-old resistance line while snaps a three-day uptrend.
Although sustained trading below the short-term resistance line keeps GBP/USD sellers hopeful, an ascending support line from April 12 and price-positive moves of the Momentum line suggests limited downside of the pair unless breaking 1.3885 level.
Also likely to challenge the sterling bears is the convergence of 100 and 200-SMA near 1.3830.
Meanwhile, an upside clearance of the immediate hurdle around 1.3920 should escalate the recovery moves towards a short-term horizontal area surrounding 1.3945-50.
If at all the GBP/USD buyers manage to cross 1.3950 resistance, the monthly top near 1.4010 will be in the spotlight.
GBP/USD four-hour chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3891
|Today Daily Change
|-18 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13%
|Today daily open
|1.3909
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3831
|Daily SMA50
|1.3874
|Daily SMA100
|1.3744
|Daily SMA200
|1.341
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3924
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3859
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4009
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.381
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4017
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3671
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3899
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3884
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3871
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3832
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3805
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3936
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3963
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4002
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
