GBP/USD Price Analysis: Drops towards 1.3900 on the way to two-week-old support line

- GBP/USD prints mild losses while extending pullback from one-week-old resistance line.
- 200-bar SMA adds to the downside filters, 1.4000 offers extra resistance.
GBP/USD teases intraday low of 1.3921, currently down 0.14% around 1.3932, during Thursday’s Asian session. In doing so, the cable stretches the pullback from a one-week-old resistance line as MACD recedes bullish bias.
The quote currently declines towards the 1.3900 threshold but any further weakness needs to break an ascending support line from February 17, at 1.3865 now, to again challenge the 200-bar SMA level of 1.3820.
In a case where the GBP/USD prices remain depressed below 1.3820, the previous monthly low near 1.3565 should return to the charts.
Meanwhile, an upside break of the immediate resistance line, currently around 1.3980, needs to get validation from the 1.4000 round-figures before recalling the GBP/USD buyers.
The resulted upside past-1.4000 will eye for the multi-month peak marked in February around 1.4245.
GBP/USD four-hour chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3921
|Today Daily Change
|-31 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.22%
|Today daily open
|1.3952
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3911
|Daily SMA50
|1.374
|Daily SMA100
|1.3484
|Daily SMA200
|1.3155
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.4006
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3921
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4243
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.389
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4243
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3566
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3954
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3974
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3913
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3874
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3828
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3999
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.4045
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4084
