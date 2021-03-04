GBP/USD Price Analysis: Drops towards 1.3900 on the way to two-week-old support line

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/USD prints mild losses while extending pullback from one-week-old resistance line.
  • 200-bar SMA adds to the downside filters, 1.4000 offers extra resistance.

GBP/USD teases intraday low of 1.3921, currently down 0.14% around 1.3932, during Thursday’s Asian session. In doing so, the cable stretches the pullback from a one-week-old resistance line as MACD recedes bullish bias.

The quote currently declines towards the 1.3900 threshold but any further weakness needs to break an ascending support line from February 17, at 1.3865 now, to again challenge the 200-bar SMA level of 1.3820.

In a case where the GBP/USD prices remain depressed below 1.3820, the previous monthly low near 1.3565 should return to the charts.

Meanwhile, an upside break of the immediate resistance line, currently around 1.3980, needs to get validation from the 1.4000 round-figures before recalling the GBP/USD buyers.

The resulted upside past-1.4000 will eye for the multi-month peak marked in February around 1.4245.

GBP/USD four-hour chart

Trend: Further weakness expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.3921
Today Daily Change -31 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.22%
Today daily open 1.3952
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3911
Daily SMA50 1.374
Daily SMA100 1.3484
Daily SMA200 1.3155
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.4006
Previous Daily Low 1.3921
Previous Weekly High 1.4243
Previous Weekly Low 1.389
Previous Monthly High 1.4243
Previous Monthly Low 1.3566
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3954
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3974
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3913
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3874
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3828
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3999
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.4045
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.4084

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news
 

Time is money!

 

Improve your trading results with FXStreet Premium!

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD refreshes intraday low near 0.7750 ahead of Aussie Retail Sales, Trade Balance

AUD/USD refreshes intraday low near 0.7750 ahead of Aussie Retail Sales, Trade Balance

AUD/USD extends the previous day’s losses from weekly top. RBA failed to entertain markets but Treasury yields stole the show. Risk-off heavies the quote ahead of final readings of key data.

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD retreats to stabilize around 1.2060

EUR/USD retreats to stabilize around 1.2060

The EUR/USD pair advanced to 1.2112 but retreated amid the renewed dollar’s demand on resurgent government bond yields. Attention now shifts to US employment-related data.

EUR/USD News

Gold bears eye sub-$1,700 area amid strong yields, US dollar

Gold bears eye sub-$1,700 area amid strong yields, US dollar

Gold remains pressured near nine-month low, fades bounce off $1,702. Bond bears return amid optimism concerning US stimulus and vaccine power, comments from ECB add to the Treasury yield rally. American covid aid package, Fed’s Powell eyed amid a light calendar in Asia.

Gold News

Dogecoin price on the brink of a 40% explosion towards $0.07

Dogecoin price on the brink of a 40% explosion towards $0.07

Dogecoin price has been trading sideways for the past two days and inside a downtrend since its new all-time high of $0.087 on February 7. Now, the favorite canine-cryptocurrency is ready for a new leg up.

Read more

DXY continues to gain on Wednesday, eyes 91.60

DXY continues to gain on Wednesday, eyes 91.60

US dollar firm and approaching Feb 4th highs from a significant technical support structure. US economy moderately gathering pace according to the Fed's Beige Book.

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures