GBP/USD Price Analysis: Downside resumes as yields soar amid fears of bigger rates from Fed

- GBP/USD has resumed its downside journey as the risk of Fed’s bigger rates has propelled US yields.
- Fed’s Powell sees a higher terminal rate than previously anticipated to bring down inflation.
- S&P500 futures have also resumed their downside journey, portraying that the risk-off mood is strengthening further.
The GBP/USD pair has delivered a downside break of the consolidation formed around 1.1820 in the Asian session. The Cable has resumed its downside journey and has refreshed its day’s low at 1.1812. Rising fears of a recession in the United States have propelled returns on US government bonds. The 10-year US Treasury yields have recaptured the 4.0% resistance.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) has refreshed its three-month high above 105.80 as the Federal Reserve (Fed) chair Jerome Powell has confirmed that bigger rates are in pipeline to tame the stubborn inflation. Fed’s Powell is expecting a higher terminal rate than previously anticipated. Meanwhile, S&P500 futures have also resumed their downside journey, portraying that the risk-off mood is strengthening further.
A breakdown from the range of 1.1914-1.2150 by the Cable is followed by a large consolidation breakdown formed in the past three months. The asset is expected to continue its downside move towards the horizontal support plotted from November 08 high around 1.1600.
The 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.1960 is expected to act as a major barricade for the Pound Sterling.
Also, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has slipped into the bearish range of 20.00-40.00, which indicates that the downside momentum has been triggered.
Should the Cable break below the round-level support of 1.1800, US Dollar bulls will drag the asset further toward November 17 low at 1.17633 followed by November 14 low around 1.1700.
On the flip side, a move above February 24 high at 1.2040 will drive the asset toward February 23 high around 1.2080. A breach of the latter will expose the asset to February 21 high around 1.2140.
GBP/USD four-hour chart
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1816
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10
|Today daily open
|1.1828
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2036
|Daily SMA50
|1.2136
|Daily SMA100
|1.1997
|Daily SMA200
|1.1909
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2065
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1822
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2143
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1922
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2402
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1915
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1915
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1972
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1745
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1661
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1501
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1988
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2148
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2231
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
