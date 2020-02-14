GBP/USD Price Analysis: Doji near 200-bar SMA questions further upside

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/USD steps back from seven-day high.
  • A bearish candlestick formation may recall sub-1.3000 area.
  • Bullish MACD raises doubts about the pattern.

GBP/USD pullback to 1.3045 during Friday’s Asian session. The quote surged to the highest since February the previous day but a bearish candlestick formation around the key SMA resistance seems to question further upside.

That said, sellers are again targeting 1.3000 marks whereas an upward sloping trend line from February 10, at 1.2965, could restrict the pair’s further downside.

Should there be additional weakness below 1.2965, the pair’s drop to the monthly bottom surrounding 1.2870 can’t be ruled out.

Meanwhile, an upside clearance of 1.3070 will negate the bearish candlestick formation and could propel the quote towards 1.3140 ahead of aiming for late-January top close to 1.3210.

GBP/USD four-hour chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.3044
Today Daily Change -4 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.03%
Today daily open 1.3048
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3024
Daily SMA50 1.3073
Daily SMA100 1.2921
Daily SMA200 1.2692
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.307
Previous Daily Low 1.2944
Previous Weekly High 1.3184
Previous Weekly Low 1.2882
Previous Monthly High 1.3281
Previous Monthly Low 1.2954
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3022
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2992
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2972
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2895
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2846
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3098
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3147
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3224

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

AUD/USD awaits fresh clues to extend coronavirus-led losses towards 0.6700

AUD/USD awaits fresh clues to extend coronavirus-led losses towards 0.6700

AUD/USD seesaws around 0.6720 at the start of Friday's Asian session after snapping the three-day run-up the previous day. The Aussie pair's recent declines could be attributed to the sudden spurt in coronavirus cases from China's Hubei, the epicenter of the deadly disease. 

USD/JPY: Greenback stabilizes below the 110.00 figure

USD/JPY: Greenback stabilizes below the 110.00 figure

USD/JPY is challenging the 109.85 resistance. The rising wedge formation can limit the bullish pressure. The pair eased below the 110.00 figure while trading above its main daily simple moving averages (SMAs).

6 Reasons for EURO's Decline & How Much More it Can Fall

6 Reasons for EURO's Decline & How Much More it Can Fall

Everyone wants to know how much further the euro can fall. Not only has it been in a downtrend since the beginning of the month, but it lost value 8 out of the last 9 trading days and on the one day that it rallied, the increase was modest at best.

WTI: Under pressure below $52 amid political, coronavirus headlines

WTI: Under pressure below $52 amid political, coronavirus headlines

WTI declines to $51.65 by the press time of the Asian session on Friday. The energy benchmark seems to struggle in cheering the latest news from Iraq amid coronavirus fears.

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company's Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

