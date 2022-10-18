- A formation of an inside candle pattern around the trendline has increased anxiety among investors.
- The cable is oscillating between the 20-and 50-EMAs.
- A range shift move by the RSI (14) indicates that the downside momentum has disappeared.
The GBP/USD pair has witnessed fresh demand around 1.1310 in early Asia and is aiming to overstep the crucial resistance of 1.1340. The pound bulls are having an edge of the risk-appetite theme over the greenback bulls. Meanwhile, the US dollar index (DXY) is displaying a sluggish performance marginally below the 112.00 support, and may witness an increment in volatility.
On the daily scale, the cable has formed an Inside Candle pattern at the edge of the downward-sloping trendline placed from September 13 high at 1.1738. The above-mentioned candlestick pattern indicates a squeeze in volatility and a volatility contraction near the critical area indicates an explosion ahead. Also, it acts as an inventory adjustment formation, which is difficult to confine as accumulation or distribution until a decisive move.
The asset is restricted between the 20-and 50-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) at 1.1245 and 1.1447 respectively.
A range shift in the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) into a 40.00-60.00 range from the bearish range of 20.00-40.00 indicates that the momentum is not bearish for now. Also, the oscillator has sensed support around 40.00, which signals that a bullish reversal is on cards.
Going forward, an upside break of Monday’s high at 1.1440 will drive the cable towards September 14 high at 1.1590, followed by September 13 high at 1.1738.
On the flip side, a drop below the round-level support of 1.1200 will drag the asset toward the psychological support of 1.1000. If cable surrenders the psychological support, it will expose to more downside towards October 12 low at 1.0924.
GBP/USD daily chart
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1334
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0022
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.19
|Today daily open
|1.1356
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1135
|Daily SMA50
|1.15
|Daily SMA100
|1.1835
|Daily SMA200
|1.2467
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.144
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1171
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1381
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0924
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1738
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0339
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1337
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1274
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1204
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1053
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0936
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1473
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1591
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1742
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY awaits Japan intervention around 30-year high above 149.00, yields stay sluggish
USD/JPY treads water around 149.20-30 as Tokyo opens for Wednesday. In doing so, the yen pair prints mild losses while snapping the 10-day uptrend as policymakers from Japan roll-up their sleeves to defend the currency that stays the lowest levels in 30 years versus the USD.
NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bears are hungry for a bird sandwich
NZD/USD is attempting to move in on the 0.5700 area again after printing fresh recovery highs on Tuesday following yesterday’s shock third-quarter Consumer Price Index inflation report.
Gold turns sideways around $1,650, eyes yields action for further guidance
XAU/USD is displaying back-and-forth moves after defending the downside bias below the critical support of $1,650.00. The metal is oscillating in a narrow range of $1,645.91-1,657.33 range in early Tokyo. Firmer risk-on sentiment in the market has failed to underpin gold.
Crypto season no more
The crypto market shows early evidence of the start of a new downswing. BTC was rejected from a key level and is losing support from indicators. ETH shows increased momentum during the decline. XRP may experience a bearish death cross in the coming hours.
Stocks surge as UK budget calamity provides global warning
European markets lead the push higher, with the backlash for Liz Truss serving to warn off any potential governments seeking to employ a pro-growth policy. Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs closes out a period where US banks have highlighted ongoing economic risks despite improved margins.