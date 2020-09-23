GBP/USD Price Analysis: Cable moves above flat after finding support at 1.27

  • GBP/USD trades 0.15% higher bucking the trend of USD strength.
  • The price bounced off the 138.2% Fib extension zone.

GBP/USD daily chart

Cable has made a lower high lower low wave pattern but just recently found some support. The support level happened to be exactly at the 138.2% Fibonacci support area at the 1.27 figure. The next major support is the red line at 1.2615 and this looked like the logical area for the price to stop but the market found some bids ahead of the zone.

Above the current price level, the blue line at 1.2815 could be the next resistance. If the bears come out at that level then the aforementioned red support could be the target. Beyond that, there is another decent support level at 1.2265 which the bears could test but it is some way off at the moment. 

The indicators are very bearish at the moment. The MACD histogram is firmly red and the signal lines have just crossed to the downside. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is depressed but it is picking up off the lows. There is an interesting set-up on the indicator though which could be slightly bullish. If the RSI wave high breaks there could be a move higher.

This pattern is a reversal pattern. There has been a lower high lower low and the Dow theorists amongst you would realise this is very important. The bulls will be looking at a break of the blue resistance and if there is a break there it could mean the uptrend is back on but for now, the bears remain in charge.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

Additional levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2757
Today Daily Change 0.0024
Today Daily Change % 0.19
Today daily open 1.2733
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3066
Daily SMA50 1.3008
Daily SMA100 1.2722
Daily SMA200 1.2725
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2867
Previous Daily Low 1.2711
Previous Weekly High 1.3007
Previous Weekly Low 1.2777
Previous Monthly High 1.3396
Previous Monthly Low 1.2982
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2771
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2808
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2674
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2614
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2517
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.283
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2927
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2987

 

 

