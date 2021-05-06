GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls seeking break from bullish reverse H&S

- GBP/USD is in the hands of the bulls as the weekly and monthly charts align.
- The daily chart, however, shows that there is still some work to do from the bulls.
Cable was all over the place on Thursday in response to a softer dollar and the Bank of England.
Nevertheless, the bulls are in control from a longer-term perspective.
The following is a top-down analysis that illustrates the bullish confirmation bias across the weekly and monthly chart with some work still to do from the bulls on a daily time frame analysis.
Weekly chart
The reverse head and shoulders patterns are a bullish arrangement that would be expected to result in a fresh weekly bullish impulse for a new cycle high.
However, there is some work left to do for the bulls yet from a lower time frame perspective as follows:
Daily chart
The bulls will want to see a break of the daily resistance and clear the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the prior bearish impulse with conviction prior to diving in.
With that being said, the bulls will be encouraged by the monthly chart's conditions which align with the bullish bias.
Monthly chart
Bulls would expect an upside continuation considering the solid support structure and prior test of the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
