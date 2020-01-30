GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls looking to extend the post-BoE positive move beyond 1.3100 mark

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • GBP/USD rebounds sharply from 2-1/2-month-old ascending trend-line.
  • The upside is likely to remain capped by another descending trend-line.

The GBP/USD pair staged a solid intraday recovery from closer to weekly lows and support marked by 2-1/2 month-old ascending trend-line. The positive momentum got an additional boost, lifting the pair to the 1.3100 neighbourhood following a relatively hawkish BoE policy decision.

Technical indicators on 4-hourly/daily charts have now moved back into the positive territory. However, oscillators on the 1-hourly chart are already flashing slightly overbought conditions and hence, any subsequent positive move might stall near the 1.3135 horizontal resistance zone.

Some follow-through buying might lift the pair further towards last week's swing high, around the 1.3170 region. The latter coincides with a near two-week-old descending trend-line resistance and cap additional gains ahead of the UK's exit from the European Union on Friday.

On the flip side, immediate support is now pegged near the 1.3050-45 region, below which the pair is likely to slide back towards challenging the mentioned trend-line support. A convincing break through might be seen as a key trigger for bearish traders and open the room for a further downfall.

GBP/USD daily chart

fxsoriginal

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.309
Today Daily Change 0.0075
Today Daily Change % 0.58
Today daily open 1.3015
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3066
Daily SMA50 1.3062
Daily SMA100 1.286
Daily SMA200 1.2693
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3032
Previous Daily Low 1.2989
Previous Weekly High 1.3175
Previous Weekly Low 1.2962
Previous Monthly High 1.3515
Previous Monthly Low 1.2896
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3005
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3016
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2992
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2969
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2949
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3035
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3055
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3078

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

LIVE: US Q4 GDP met market's expectations at 2.1%

LIVE: US Q4 GDP met market's expectations at 2.1%

The greenback has shed some ground after the Fed’s uneventful announcement.  The preliminary estimate of Gross Domestic Product for Q4 came in as expected at 21%. Core quarterly PCE down to 1.3% from 2.1%. Follow us live.

FOLLOW US LIVE

GBP/USD flirts with 1.3100 on a hawkish BOE

GBP/USD flirts with 1.3100 on a hawkish BOE

 The Pound shooted higher after the MPC voted 7-2 to maintain rates on hold. GBP/USD holds on to gains near 1.3100, as Gov. Carney gives his last speech. 

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD around 1.1020 ahead of US Q4 GDP

EUR/USD around 1.1020 ahead of US Q4 GDP

The EUR/USD pair is trading near daily highs in the 1.1020 region ahead of the preliminary estimate of US Q4 GDP. Germany January inflation depressed in-line with market’s estimates.

EUR/USD News

Gold steadily climbs back above $1580 level amid risk-off mood

Gold steadily climbs back above $1580 level amid risk-off mood

Gold edged higher through the early European session on Thursday and is currently placed near the top end of its daily trading range, just above the $1580 region.

Gold News

FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals

FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures