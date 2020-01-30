GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls looking to extend the post-BoE positive move beyond 1.3100 mark

- GBP/USD rebounds sharply from 2-1/2-month-old ascending trend-line.
- The upside is likely to remain capped by another descending trend-line.
The GBP/USD pair staged a solid intraday recovery from closer to weekly lows and support marked by 2-1/2 month-old ascending trend-line. The positive momentum got an additional boost, lifting the pair to the 1.3100 neighbourhood following a relatively hawkish BoE policy decision.
Technical indicators on 4-hourly/daily charts have now moved back into the positive territory. However, oscillators on the 1-hourly chart are already flashing slightly overbought conditions and hence, any subsequent positive move might stall near the 1.3135 horizontal resistance zone.
Some follow-through buying might lift the pair further towards last week's swing high, around the 1.3170 region. The latter coincides with a near two-week-old descending trend-line resistance and cap additional gains ahead of the UK's exit from the European Union on Friday.
On the flip side, immediate support is now pegged near the 1.3050-45 region, below which the pair is likely to slide back towards challenging the mentioned trend-line support. A convincing break through might be seen as a key trigger for bearish traders and open the room for a further downfall.
GBP/USD daily chart
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.309
|Today Daily Change
|0.0075
|Today Daily Change %
|0.58
|Today daily open
|1.3015
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3066
|Daily SMA50
|1.3062
|Daily SMA100
|1.286
|Daily SMA200
|1.2693
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3032
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2989
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3175
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2962
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3515
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2896
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3005
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3016
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2992
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2969
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2949
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3035
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3055
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3078
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
LIVE: US Q4 GDP met market's expectations at 2.1%
The greenback has shed some ground after the Fed’s uneventful announcement. The preliminary estimate of Gross Domestic Product for Q4 came in as expected at 21%. Core quarterly PCE down to 1.3% from 2.1%. Follow us live.
GBP/USD flirts with 1.3100 on a hawkish BOE
The Pound shooted higher after the MPC voted 7-2 to maintain rates on hold. GBP/USD holds on to gains near 1.3100, as Gov. Carney gives his last speech.
EUR/USD around 1.1020 ahead of US Q4 GDP
The EUR/USD pair is trading near daily highs in the 1.1020 region ahead of the preliminary estimate of US Q4 GDP. Germany January inflation depressed in-line with market’s estimates.
Gold steadily climbs back above $1580 level amid risk-off mood
Gold edged higher through the early European session on Thursday and is currently placed near the top end of its daily trading range, just above the $1580 region.
FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.