GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls and bears jostle around 1.3900 inside immediate triangle

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/USD picks up bids inside a three-day-old symmetrical triangle.
  • Sustained trading beyond 200-HMA, upbeat RSI keeps buyers hopeful.
  • 1.3150, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level also test the momentum traders.

GBP/USD bounces off intraday low to regains 1.3900 threshold during Tuesday’s Asian session. Although the cable’s repeated bounces off 200-HMA join upbeat RSI to back the buyers, a triangle formation established since last Thursday challenges the short-term moves.

As a result, an area between 1.3855 and 1.3925 becomes less interesting for GBP/USD traders, despite suggesting a bounce off 200-HMA level of 1.3876.

61.8% Fibonacci retracement of April 12–20 upside, around 1.3800, as well as multiple tops marked during last week near 1.3950, add to the further boundaries for the GBP/USD watchers.

While a downside break of 1.3800 may not hesitate to challenge the mid-April lows near 1.3715, an upside clearance of 1.3950 needs validation from the 1.4000-4010 area to keep the bulls hopeful.

Overall, GBP/USD remains on the bull’s radar but the latest consolidation may bore intraday traders.

GBP/USD hourly chart

Trend: Sideways

Additional impotant levels

Overview
Today last price 1.3895
Today Daily Change -3 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.02%
Today daily open 1.3898
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3822
Daily SMA50 1.3874
Daily SMA100 1.3738
Daily SMA200 1.3404
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3929
Previous Daily Low 1.3864
Previous Weekly High 1.4009
Previous Weekly Low 1.381
Previous Monthly High 1.4017
Previous Monthly Low 1.3671
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3904
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3889
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3865
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3833
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3801
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.393
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3962
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3994

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Take advantage of market volatility with our daily Forex, Crypto and Indices Trade Ideas!

Become Premium!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Retreats below 1.2100, bullish bias remains intact

EUR/USD: Retreats below 1.2100, bullish bias remains intact

EUR/USD extends pullback from two-month top but stays above short-term key supports. One-week-old horizontal area precedes immediate support line and 200-HMA to test the bears. Bulls need to cross a downward sloping trend line from early January.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: Bulls and bears jostle around 1.3900 inside immediate triangle

GBP/USD: Bulls and bears jostle around 1.3900 inside immediate triangle

GBP/USD picks up bids inside a three-day-old symmetrical triangle. Sustained trading beyond 200-HMA, upbeat RSI keeps buyers hopeful. 1.3150, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level also test the momentum traders.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD: Retreats below 1.2100, bullish bias remains intact

EUR/USD: Retreats below 1.2100, bullish bias remains intact

EUR/USD extends pullback from two-month top but stays above short-term key supports. One-week-old horizontal area precedes immediate support line and 200-HMA to test the bears. Bulls need to cross a downward sloping trend line from early January.

EUR/USD News

Enjin Coin price leads the cryptocurrency complex higher, but ENJ still range-bound

Enjin Coin price leads the cryptocurrency complex higher, but ENJ still range-bound

Enjin Coin price has commanded attention over the last 12+ hours with a gain of over 22% at the time of writing. However, it is essential to point out that ENJ is locked in a downtrend and is staring at formidable resistance at current levels.

Read more

Inflation spectre raised in raw materials

Inflation spectre raised in raw materials

Small gains predominate across stock markets, as investors await Tesla earnings tonight, kicking off the big tech reporting bonanza. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures