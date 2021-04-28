GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bounces off lows, trades with modest losses just below 1.3900

- GBP/USD witnessed some selling on Wednesday, albeit showed some resilience at lower levels.
- The formation of a symmetrical triangle points to indecision over the pair’s near-term trajectory.
The GBP/USD pair has managed to recover around 25-30 pips from the early European session swing lows and was last seen trading with modest losses, just below the 1.3900 mark.
The US dollar found some support from some strong follow-through uptick in the US Treasury bond yields. On the other hand, the British pound was weighed down by the UK political turmoil amid the controversy on funding arrangement for Prime Minister Boris Johnson's official apartment. That said, the optimism over the gradual reopening of the UK economy helped limit any deeper losses for the GBP/USD pair.
From a technical perspective, the pair on Tuesday struggled to break through the 1.3925-30 region, or a resistance marked by a one-week-old descending trend-line. The subsequent pullback, however, showed some resilience below another ascending trend-line. The combination of converging trendlines constitute the formation of a symmetrical triangle and points to indecision over the pair's near-term trajectory.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on daily/4-hour charts are holding with a mild positive bias and support prospects for a bullish breakout. That said, bulls might still be prudent to wait for a sustained break through the triangle resistance, around the 1.3925-30 region before placing fresh bets. The mentioned barrier coincides with weekly tops, above which the GBP/USD pair might aim to reclaim the key 1.4000 psychological mark.
Conversely, a convincing break through the symmetrical triangle support, around the 1.3860 region will shift the near-term bias in favour of bearish traders. The subsequent selling pressure has the potential to drag the GBP/USD pair further towards the 1.3825-20 support en-route last week's swing lows near the 1.3800 mark. Failure to defend the said support levels should pave the way for a slide back towards the 1.3715 support zone.
GBP/USD 1-hour chart
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3889
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0020
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14
|Today daily open
|1.3909
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3831
|Daily SMA50
|1.3874
|Daily SMA100
|1.3744
|Daily SMA200
|1.341
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3924
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3859
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4009
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.381
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4017
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3671
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3899
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3884
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3871
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3832
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3805
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3936
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3963
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4002
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
