GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bears flirting with daily lows, descending channel support

- GBP/USD edges lower along a short-term descending channel on hourly charts.
- Bears are likely to wait for some follow-through weakness below the 1.2500 mark.
The GBP/USD pair maintained its offered tone through the mid-European session and is currently placed near daily lows, around the 1.2530-25 region. The mentioned region marks the lower end of a descending trend-channel formation on the 1-hourly chart.
This is closely followed the key 1.2500 psychological mark, coinciding with the 38.2% Fibonacci level of the 1.2247-1.2644 move up. Failure to defend the channel support might be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and prompt some technical selling.
The pair might then accelerate the fall further towards 50% Fibo. level support near mid-1.2400s before extending the downward trajectory towards challenging to 1.2400 confluence region. The latter comprises of 200-hour SMA and 61.8% Fibo. level.
Some follow-through selling will negate any near-term positive bias and pave the way for the resumption of the pair's prior well-established bearish trend.
On the flip side, the 1.2570 region – representing the trend-channel resistance – might continue to keep a lid on any attempted move up. A convincing break through should lift the pair back above the 1.2600 mark, towards the 1.2640-45 supply zone.
The said hurdle marks a double top region near the very important 200-day SMA, tested twice in April. This, in turn, should act as a key pivotal point that should help traders determine the pair's next leg of a directional move.
GBP/USD 1-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2541
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0052
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.41
|Today daily open
|1.2593
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2421
|Daily SMA50
|1.2452
|Daily SMA100
|1.2752
|Daily SMA200
|1.2654
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2644
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2429
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2503
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2247
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2648
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2165
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2562
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2511
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2467
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2341
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2252
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2682
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.277
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2896
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD shrugs off gloom, advances toward 1.10
EUR/USD is trading above 1.0950, holding onto Thursday's end-of-month related gains. Worries about the eurozone economy and lack of action from the ECB are ignored. US ISM Manufacturing PMI is awaited.
GBP/USD trades around 1.2550 amid Johnson's optimism
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2550, stable, as UK PM Johnson declared that the coronavirus peak has passed. Speculation about the UK lockdown and US data are in play.
Forex Today: Warnings from tech and Trump dampen mood, boost dollar, US data, lockdowns eyed
The market mood has worsened amid fears of further US-Sino decoupling and fears about companies' earnings. Stocks are down the dollar is on the rise, especially against commodity currencies...
Gold drops to 1-1/2 week lows, around $1670 level despite risk-off mood
Gold remained under some selling pressure for the second straight session on Friday and dropped to 1-1/2 week lows in the last hour.
WTI snaps three-day winning streak, downed 3% to $18 mark
WTI (June futures on Nymex) is on a steady decline so far in the European trading, extending the correction from a two-week high of $20.45 reached in early Asia.