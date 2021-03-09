GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bears attack 1.3800 on the break of 11-week-old support line

- GBP/USD takes offers near intraday low, drops for the fifth day in a row.
- Bearish MACD, break of short-term key support line favor sellers.
- 50-day SMA offers immediate support, monthly top adds to the upside barriers.
GBP/USD refreshes intraday low with 1.3802, currently around 1.3810, during its fifth day of declines on Tuesday.
The cable recently broke an ascending support line, now resistance, from late December while bearish MACD signals exert additional downside pressure on the quote.
As a result, the GBP/USD sellers seem currently targeting the 50-day SMA level of 1.3766 ahead of the key support line from November 2020, at 1.3730 now.
Meanwhile, a corrective pullback beyond the previous support line of 1.3840 can cross the 1.3900 threshold but the monthly peak surrounding 1.4020 will be a tough nut to break afterward.
In a case where GBP/USD bulls manage to cross 1.4020, the multi-month high flashed in February around 1.4240-45 should return to the chart.
Overall, GBP/USD is ready to test the key support line while a break of which should reverse the uptrend from September 2020.
GBP/USD daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.381
|Today Daily Change
|-8 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06%
|Today daily open
|1.3818
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3931
|Daily SMA50
|1.3761
|Daily SMA100
|1.3512
|Daily SMA200
|1.3177
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3865
|Previous Daily Low
|1.38
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4017
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3779
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4243
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3566
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3825
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.384
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3791
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3763
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3726
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3855
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3892
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.392
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
