GBP/USD Price Analysis: Battles 1.3600 inside monthly rising wedge on 4H

- GBP/USD takes a U-turn from intraday top, struggles to stay beyond 100-bar SMA.
- Bearish chart pattern takes clues from downbeat MACD conditions, failure to cross two-week-old resistance.
- 200-bar SMA adds to the downside filters, 1.3800 offers an additional upside hurdle.
GBP/USD fails to keep the uptick beyond 1.3606, currently around 1.3590, during the initial Asian trading on Monday. The cable dropped to the lowest since January 12 on Friday but couldn’t slip beneath the 100-bar SMA. However, rising wedge formation on the four-hour (4H) chart joins bearish MACD conditions to keep sellers hopeful.
Not only 100-bar SMA near 1.3580 but 200-bar SMA around 1.3485 also acts as an extra barrier for the GBP/USD sellers’ entry even if they manage to confirm the stated bearish formation by breaking 1.3535 pattern support.
It should be noted that the monthly low of around 1.3450 and the previous month’s low close to 1.3130 will probe the GBP/USD bears targeting the theoretical signal from the rising wedge, around 1.3000 round-figure.
Alternatively, 1.3615 and 1.3670 can entertain short-term buyers ahead of challenging them by an ascending trend line from January 04, at 1.3710 now.
In a case where GBP/USD buyers manage to cross 1.3710, the stated bearish formation’s upper line near 1.3780 and the 1.3800 threshold can also challenge the quote’s further upside.
Overall, GBP/USD seems to fade the upside momentum and hence sellers should wait for a clear bearish signal for entry.
GBP/USD four-hour chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3592
|Today Daily Change
|8 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06%
|Today daily open
|1.3584
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3567
|Daily SMA50
|1.3426
|Daily SMA100
|1.3204
|Daily SMA200
|1.2914
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3698
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3572
|Previous Weekly High
|1.371
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3451
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3686
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3134
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3621
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.365
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3538
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3492
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3412
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3664
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3744
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.379
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bears attack 0.7700 ahead of China GDP
AUD/USD extends Friday’s downbeat momentum towards the 0.7700 threshold at the start of Monday’s Asian session. The Aussie pair declined the most since late October the previous day as the US dollar benefitted from the risk-off mood.
GBP/USD: Battles 1.3600 inside monthly rising wedge on 4H
GBP/USD fails to keep the uptick beyond 1.3606 during the initial Asian trading on Monday. The cable dropped to the lowest since January 12 on Friday but couldn’t slip beneath the 100-bar SMA. The rising wedge formation on ...
Gold: Further decline toward $1,800 remains on the cards
Gold failed to stage a convincing rebound this week. After losing more than 2% in the previous week, the XAU/USD pair extended its slide on Monday and touched its lowest level since early December at $1,817.
Darkest before dawn
The upcoming economic news is likely to be dreadful, and if it is not dreadful, it will be mostly ignored. This includes the release of the preliminary January PMI figures at the end of the week. Japan is extending its national emergency to another five prefectures, which collectively account for over half of the nation's GDP.
DXY breaks above key downtrend, eyes move above 91.00
USD has been strongly supported on what has shaped up to be a very much risk off final trading day of the week. Most G10/USD pairs have seen significant weakness, aside from CHF/USD and JPY/USD, given that the two currencies are also considered “safe havens”.