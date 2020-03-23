GBP/USD Price Analysis: Back below 1.1600 mark, seems vulnerable to slide further

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • The early uptick to levels beyond the 1.1700 mark runs out of the steam rather quickly.
  • GBP/USD’s inability to sustain at higher levels points to the emergence of fresh selling.
  • Still oversold conditions on the daily chart warrant some caution for aggressive bearish traders.

The GBP/USD pair failed to capitalize on the early uptick to levels beyond the 1.1700 round-figure mark and has now weakened back below the 1.1600 level, albeit has still managed to hold above the Asian session swing lows.

Given that the pair on Friday struggled to find acceptance above 23.6% Fibonacci level of the 1.3191-1.1412 recent slump, a subsequent rejection near 100-hour SMA points to the emergence of some fresh selling pressure.

Meanwhile, technical indicators on hourly charts maintained their bearish bias and add credence to the bearish outlook amid mounting fears over the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic/an imminent global recession.

However, oscillators on the daily chart are yet to recover from the oversold territory and warrant some caution for aggressive bearish traders, making it prudent to wait for a sustained break below the key 1.1500 psychological mark.

On the flip side, any attempted positive move back above the 1.1700 mark might still be seen as an opportunity to initiate some fresh bearish positions and seems more likely to remain capped near the 1.1765 region (100-hour SMA).

GBP/USD 1-hourly chart

fxsoriginal

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1602
Today Daily Change -0.0021
Today Daily Change % -0.18
Today daily open 1.1623
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2587
Daily SMA50 1.2843
Daily SMA100 1.293
Daily SMA200 1.2686
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1935
Previous Daily Low 1.1412
Previous Weekly High 1.24
Previous Weekly Low 1.1412
Previous Monthly High 1.3204
Previous Monthly Low 1.2726
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1735
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1612
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1378
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1133
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0855
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1901
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.218
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2424

 

 

