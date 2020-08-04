GBP/USD Price Analysis: Another US session where cable rises after early EU weakness

- GBP/USD pares early losses to trade 0.11% lower but it could have been much worse.
- The price dipped below 1.30 but the buyers stepped back in and retook the key level.
GBP/USD 30-minute chart
It seems every US session the greenback sells-off at the moment. Over the last couple of days, the early GBP weakness has been reversed and by the end of the US session, the pair has moved back above breakeven. Tomorrow could see some change as the Bank of England are set to update the markets with their latest rate and policy decisions. Although there is no change expected there could be some update to the future path of monetary policy. Elsewhere, traders and investors will be looking to see if there is any change in the language used (hawkish or dovish).
Looking at the chart, the arrows highlight where the US dollar selling has kicked in over the last couple of sessions. There is a trendline at the top of the two peaks and if it gets broken it could indicate there is more upside to come. The key resistance is at the high on the chart of 1.3170 but the previous wave high of 1.3107 would need to be broken first.
The indicators are looking bullish at the moment too. The MACD histogram is green but the signal lines are still under the zero level. The Relative Strength Index is also positive and above the 50 area. There is still space for the indicator to move to the upside.
Overall, the price is still in a firm uptrend. There does seem to be some weakening in the upside momentum as in the EU session the pair does seem to drop off. Tomorrow will be a pivotal day and the Bank of England may indicate more stimulus is to come and that could mean more GBP strength if the past is anything to go by.
Additional levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3066
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07
|Today daily open
|1.3075
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2746
|Daily SMA50
|1.2594
|Daily SMA100
|1.2433
|Daily SMA200
|1.2706
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3113
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3005
|Previous Weekly High
|1.317
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2782
|Previous Monthly High
|1.317
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.236
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3046
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3072
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3016
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2956
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2908
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3124
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3172
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3231
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces toward 1.1750 amid low US yields
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.1750, off the lows, as weak American ten-year yields weigh on the dollar. US factory orders beat estimates and coronavirus statistics are awaited.
Spot Gold breaks $2000 per ounce
Gold has pushed over 1% higher to break the psychological $2K level. Ever since the all-time high was broken on 27th July it seemed like it was only a matter of time.
GBP/USD bounces off 1.30 as the dollar takes a breather
GBP/USD has bounced off 1.30 as the dollar pares some of its gains and as concerns around the UK coronavirus situation mount. A lockdown in London is a remote possibility but still on the cards.
BTC/USD is ready for another attempt at cracking $12,000
Bitcoin has been somewhat flat in the past two days after a dip to $10,583 caused by someone placing several large orders on Binance’s quarterly futures contract.
WTI: Bulls await API data to attack $41.00
WTI struggles to extend recovery moves from $40.74 beyond $41.00. Virus woes join OPEC output increase to combat drop in Russian oil production. US Factory Orders, API inventories will be the key.