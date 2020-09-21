GBP/USD Price Analysis: Another break lower could take cable close to 1.25

- GBP/USD is trading 0.77% lower on Monday.
- The Feb extension and retracement match up at the 76.4% retracement.
GBP/USD 4-hour chart
GBP/USD has been selling off recently after the recent trendline retest. Elliott Wave analysts will be very interested in the Fib confluence lower down close to the 76.4% Fibonacci. At the moment the price is stalling at the wave low but if there is a break the targets lower down seem strong.
At the moment, the bulls have found support at 1.2760. Looking at the chart the red circle illustrates the point where the 200% and 76.4% meet. The thing that makes it stronger is the support level from the consolidation in mid-July.
The indicators are also confirming the bearishness. The Relative Strength Index is just pulling away from the overbought zone. The MACD is giving the stronger signal as the histogram is firmly in the red and the signal lines have just crossed the mid level.
This looks like a confirmation for a trend change to the downside. The key now is the break of the previous wave low at 1.2760 but keep an eye on the 61.8% retracement as it can sometimes be a sticky Fib zone.
Additional levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2816
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0100
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.77
|Today daily open
|1.2916
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3099
|Daily SMA50
|1.2999
|Daily SMA100
|1.2716
|Daily SMA200
|1.273
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2915
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3007
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2777
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3396
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2982
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2947
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2967
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2887
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2858
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2802
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2972
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3029
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3057
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
